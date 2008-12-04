What's Happening Today: Thursday, December 4

Our daily roundup of what you might want to keep an eye on.



Macro:

Initial Jobless Claims (8:30 AM)

Factory Orders (8:30 AM)

Earnings:

A whole raft of November retail numbers come out today. Lots to sort out.

Toll Brothers: Let’s see what Bob Toll has to say about the latest Treasury plan to spur the mortgage industry Call at 2:00 PM ET

Williams Sonoma: The battered down company should have somethign to say about holiday gift giving Call at 10:00 AM ET

Events:

Senate Auto Hearings: The Big Three defend their turnaround plans. It’s kind of like defending a thesis. 10:00 AM





