What's Happening Today: Thursday, December 4

Joe Weisenthal

Our daily roundup of what you might want to keep an eye on.

Macro:

  • Initial Jobless Claims (8:30 AM)
  • Factory Orders (8:30 AM)

Earnings:

  • A whole raft of November retail numbers come out today. Lots to sort out.
  • Toll Brothers: Let’s see what Bob Toll has to say about the latest Treasury plan to spur the mortgage industry Call at 2:00 PM ET
  • Williams Sonoma: The battered down company should have somethign to say about holiday gift giving Call at 10:00 AM ET

Events:

  • Senate Auto Hearings: The Big Three defend their turnaround plans. It’s kind of like defending a thesis. 10:00 AM


