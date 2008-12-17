What's Happening Today: Wednesday, December 17

Earnings:
- Morgan Stanley: After Goldman Sachs posted losses yesterday, another survivor of the investment-bank meltdown will post November-ending earnings. Call at 11:00 AM.
Macro:
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Dec. 13) (10:35 AM)
Events:
- Thomson Reuters Aerospace and defence Summit (Day 3 of 3) Washington, D.C.
- OPEC Meeting Oran, Algeria: World oil prices firmed up yesterday on the eve of the crucial OPEC meeting, which could see the crude producers’ slash output in an effort to stop the market falling further.
