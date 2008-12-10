What's Happening Today: Wednesday, December 10

Macro:
- Wholesale Inventories (Oct.) (10:00 AM)
- Treasury Budget (Nov.) (2:00 PM) This could be big after the National Bureau of Economic Research declared the U.S. to be in a recession. Perhaps the numbers will give further clarity of when we’ll hit bottom.
Events:
- Barclays Capital Global Technology Conference (Day 2 of 3) San Francisco, CA
- Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference (Day 1 of 2) New York, NY
- RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference (Day 1 of 2) New York, NY
- UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (Day 3 of 3) The event will feature presentations by senior management from over 90 leading advertising, broadcasting,and other media companies from around the globe at the Grand Hyatt in New York.
