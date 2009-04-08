What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 8

Macro



Wholesale Inventories (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 4) (10:30 AM)

Fed releases minutes from March 17-18 FOMC Meeting

Earnings

Constellation Brands (STZ) (Before bell)

Family Dollar (FDO) (Before bell)

Pep Boys (PBY) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – Ed Welburn, VP: Worldwide Design, General Motors Corp

9:40 AM – Thomas McManus, Chief Investment Officer, Wachovia Securities

5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.

5:00 PM – James Glickenhaus, Partner, Glickenhaus & Co.

Fox Business:

7 AM – James L. Turner, Duke Energy Corporation COO

11 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments

11:30 AM – Rick Schaden, CEO, Quiznos

12 PM – Jim O’Donnell, President, BMW North America

12:30 PM – Jim McDowell, VP, Mini USA

6 PM – Rush Limbaugh (on Neil Cavuto’s Show)

Conferences

American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 3 of 3)

Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

All times ET.

