What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 8

Macro
- Wholesale Inventories (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 4) (10:30 AM)
- Fed releases minutes from March 17-18 FOMC Meeting
Earnings
- Constellation Brands (STZ) (Before bell)
- Family Dollar (FDO) (Before bell)
- Pep Boys (PBY) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – Ed Welburn, VP: Worldwide Design, General Motors Corp
- 9:40 AM – Thomas McManus, Chief Investment Officer, Wachovia Securities
- 5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.
- 5:00 PM – James Glickenhaus, Partner, Glickenhaus & Co.
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – James L. Turner, Duke Energy Corporation COO
- 11 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments
- 11:30 AM – Rick Schaden, CEO, Quiznos
- 12 PM – Jim O’Donnell, President, BMW North America
- 12:30 PM – Jim McDowell, VP, Mini USA
- 6 PM – Rush Limbaugh (on Neil Cavuto’s Show)
Conferences
- American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 3 of 3)
- Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Healthcare Conference, New York, NY
All times ET.
