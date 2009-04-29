What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 29

Macro



GDP-Advance (Q1) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 25) (10:35 AM)

FOMC Rate Decision announced (2:15 PM)

Earnings

Time Warner Cable (TWC) (8:30 AM)

Meredith (MDP) (9:30 AM)

Time Warner (TWX) (10:30 AM)

InterActiveCorp (IACi) (11:00 AM)

Akamai (AKAM) (4:30 PM)

Digital River (DRIV) (4:45 PM)

Shutterfly (SFLY) (5:00 PM)

Aetna (AET) (Before bell)

Arcelor Mittal (MIT) (Before bell)

Baker Hughes (BHI) (Before bell)

General Dynamics (GD) (Before bell)

Goodyear Tire (GT) (Before bell)

Medco Health Solutions (MHS) (Before bell)

Qwest (Q) (Before bell)

Wyeth (WYE) (Before bell)

Express Scripts (ESRX) (Before bell)

Starbucks (SBUX) (Before bell)

Visa (V) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:30 AM – Dixon Doll, Co-Founder, Gen. Partner/Chairman, Doll Captial Management Group

7:40 AM – David Ratcliffe, Chairperson/CEO, Southern Co.

9:00 AM – Thomas Brown, CEO, Second Curve Captial LLC

1:00 PM – Tom Vilsack, US Agriculture Secretary

2:00 PM – Susan Phillips, Former Governor of the Federal Reserve

2:00 PM – William Poole, Former President, St. Louis Fed

2:40 PM – Richard Evans, Chairperson/CEO, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

Fox Business:

10 AM – Rep. John Flemming (R-LA)

12 PM – Rep. Paul Hodes (D-VT)

12 PM – Rep. Paul Sessions (R-TX)

12:30 PM – Jack R. Nerad, Executive Editorial Director, Kelley Blue Book/kbb.com

Conferences

Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 3 of 5)

Barclays Capital Retail and Restaurant Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

