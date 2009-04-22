What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 22

Macro



Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 18) (10:35 AM)

Earnings

Morgan Stanley (MS) (Before bell)

Wells Fargo (WFC) (Before bell)

AT&T (T) (before bell)

Apple (AAPL) (5:00 PM)

eBay (EBAY) (After bell)

Altria Group (MO) (Before bell)

Boeing (BA) (Before bell)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) (Before bell)

McDonald’s (MCD) (Before bell)

Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG) (Before bell)

WellPoint (WLP) (Before bell)

Qualcomm (QCOM) (After bell)

Yum! Brands (YUM) (After bell)

Journal Communications (JRN) (before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:40 AM – James Reynolds, Chairperson/CEO, Loop Captial Markets

9:10 AM – Gary Shilling, President, A Gary Shilling & Co

9:40 AM – James McCaughan, CEO, Principal Global Investors

12:10 PM – Robert Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments

1:20 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-Tx) and Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D- Ill.)

2:00 PM – Paul Mcculley, Managing Director/Partner, PIMCO

2:20 PM – Sen. James Inhofe: Ranking Republican on the Environment

3:40 PM – Howard Atkins, CFO, Wells Fargo

Fox Business:

7 AM – Rick Goings, CEO, Tupperware

10:30 AM – Tom Pawlicki, MF Global Oil Analyst

3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Ex-Managing Dir. Neuberger Berman

3:50 – Mike Moriss, CEO, American Electric Power

Conferences

Credit Suisse Private Equity Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

