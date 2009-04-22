What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 22

Macro
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 18) (10:35 AM)
Earnings
- Morgan Stanley (MS) (Before bell)
- Wells Fargo (WFC) (Before bell)
- AT&T (T) (before bell)
- Apple (AAPL) (5:00 PM)
- eBay (EBAY) (After bell)
- Altria Group (MO) (Before bell)
- Boeing (BA) (Before bell)
- Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) (Before bell)
- McDonald’s (MCD) (Before bell)
- Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG) (Before bell)
- WellPoint (WLP) (Before bell)
- Qualcomm (QCOM) (After bell)
- Yum! Brands (YUM) (After bell)
- Journal Communications (JRN) (before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:40 AM – James Reynolds, Chairperson/CEO, Loop Captial Markets
- 9:10 AM – Gary Shilling, President, A Gary Shilling & Co
- 9:40 AM – James McCaughan, CEO, Principal Global Investors
- 12:10 PM – Robert Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments
- 1:20 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-Tx) and Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D- Ill.)
- 2:00 PM – Paul Mcculley, Managing Director/Partner, PIMCO
- 2:20 PM – Sen. James Inhofe: Ranking Republican on the Environment
- 3:40 PM – Howard Atkins, CFO, Wells Fargo
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Rick Goings, CEO, Tupperware
- 10:30 AM – Tom Pawlicki, MF Global Oil Analyst
- 3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Ex-Managing Dir. Neuberger Berman
- 3:50 – Mike Moriss, CEO, American Electric Power
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Private Equity Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 2 of 2)
All times ET.
