What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 15

CPI (March) (8:30 AM)

Empire State Manufacturing (April) (8:30 AM)

Industrial Production (March) (9:15 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 11) (10:30 AM)

Fed’s Beige Book (2:00 PM)

Filing Deadline for Personal Income Taxes

MediaLink (MDLK) (11:00 AM)

Abbott Labs (ABT) (Before bell)

Progressive (PGR) (Before bell)

7 AM – Gary Shilling, President, A Gary Shilling & Co Inc

7:30 AM – Samuel Zell, Chairman/President, Equity Group Investments Llc

8:40 AM – Neil Barofsky, Special Inspector General, Treasury’s TARP program

9:30 AM – Nassim Taleb, Author/Professor, The Black Swan/NYU

2:30 PM – Bob Diamond, Chairperson / CEO, Barclays Captial

5 PM – Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize winner and Managing Director / Founder of Grameen Bank

7 AM – Ron Williams, CEO, Aetna

12 PM – Dan Deighan, CEO, Deighan Financial Advisors

12:15 PM – Dan Mitchell, Senior Fellow from Cato Institute

12:50 PM – Neil Cavuto Live at the Sacramento Tea Party

All times ET.

