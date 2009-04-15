What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 15

Macro
- CPI (March) (8:30 AM)
- Empire State Manufacturing (April) (8:30 AM)
- Industrial Production (March) (9:15 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended April 11) (10:30 AM)
- Fed’s Beige Book (2:00 PM)
- Filing Deadline for Personal Income Taxes
Earnings
- MediaLink (MDLK) (11:00 AM)
- Abbott Labs (ABT) (Before bell)
- Progressive (PGR) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7 AM – Gary Shilling, President, A Gary Shilling & Co Inc
- 7:30 AM – Samuel Zell, Chairman/President, Equity Group Investments Llc
- 8:40 AM – Neil Barofsky, Special Inspector General, Treasury’s TARP program
- 9:30 AM – Nassim Taleb, Author/Professor, The Black Swan/NYU
- 2:30 PM – Bob Diamond, Chairperson / CEO, Barclays Captial
- 5 PM – Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize winner and Managing Director / Founder of Grameen Bank
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Ron Williams, CEO, Aetna
- 12 PM – Dan Deighan, CEO, Deighan Financial Advisors
- 12:15 PM – Dan Mitchell, Senior Fellow from Cato Institute
- 12:50 PM – Neil Cavuto Live at the Sacramento Tea Party
All times ET.
