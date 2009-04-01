What's Happening Today: Wednesday, April 1

Macro



ADP Employment Change (March) (8:15 AM)

Construction Spending (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

ISM Index (March) (10:00 AM)

Pending Home Sales (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended March 28) (10:30 AM)

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto on issues in banking (1:00 PM)

Auto & Truck Sales (March) (2:00 PM)

Earnings

Borders Group (BGP) (8:00 AM)

Worthington Industries (WOR) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – James Reynolds, Chairperson / CEO, Loop Capital Markets

8:30 AM – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director / Partner, World Bank Group

9:40 AM – Nassim Taleb, Author/Professor, The Black Swan/NYU

10:40 AM – Daniel Fuss, Portfolio Manager, Loomis Sayles & Co

4:00 PM – Mark Laneve, President: North American Sales, General Motors North America

4:30 PM – Bob Olstein, Chief Investment Officer, Olstein Capital Mgmt.

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Banking Committee Member

7 AM – Mark R. LaNeve, GM North America VP of Vehicle Sales, Service and Marketing

12:25 PM – John Krafcik, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America

12:30 PM – Scott Durchslag, COO Skype

CNBC:

1 PM – Dan Colarusso, Managing Editor The Business Insider

Conferences

Morgan Stanley Arizona Field Trip, Paradise Valley, AZ (Day 2 of 2)

Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)

BB&T Manufacturing & Materials Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

