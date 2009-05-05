What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 5

Macro

ISM Services (April) (10:00 AM)

San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen on “Issues Raised by the Credit Crunch and Recession” (10:30 AM)

Ben Bernanke speaks to the Joint Economic Council (10 AM)

Earnings

Answers Corp (ANSW) (8:30 AM)

WebMD (WBMD) (4:00 PM)

Disney (DIS) (4:15 PM)

Marvel Entertainment (MVL) (Before bell)

United Online (UNTD) (After bell)

TheStreet.com (TSCM) (After bell)

Edgar Online (EDGR) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:50 AM – Danica Patrick, Driver, Indy Racing League

9:00 AM – Rep Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) Chair of the Joint Economic Committee

12:00 PM – Rep Kevin Brady (R-TX) Ranking Republican congressman on the Joint Economic Committee

1:45 PM – Mark Frissora, Chairperson/CEO, Hertz Global Holdings Inc

Fox Business:

7 AM – Michael Chasen, CEO, Blackboard

11:15 AM – Matt Carter, Boost Mobile, President

Conferences

Standard & Poor’s Financial Institutions Hot Topics Seminar, New York, NY

Security Traders Association Washington Conference, Washington, DC (Day 1 of 2)

Financial Executives International Summit, Grapevine, TX (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

