What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 19

Macro



Building Permits (8:30)

Housing Starts (8:30)

Earnings

Home Depot (HD) (9:00 AM)

Dick’s Sporting Goodsd (DKS) (10:00 AM)

JA Solar Holding’s Co. (JASO) (pre-market)

Vodafone (VOD) (pre-market)

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (After-Market)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:50 AM – Donald Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer

9:40 AM – Charles Holiday, CEO, Dupont Co.

2:10 PM – Edward Zander, Former Chairman & CEO, Motorola

Fox Business:

9:45 AM – Derek Anderson and Victor Kubicek, Co-CEOs of The Halcyon Company

10 AM – Craig Donahue, CEO, CME Group

12:25 PM – Rep. Walter B. Jones (R-NC)

3:20 PM – Sen. George V. Voinovich (R-OH)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.