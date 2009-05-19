What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 19

Macro
- Building Permits (8:30)
- Housing Starts (8:30)
Earnings
- Home Depot (HD) (9:00 AM)
- Dick’s Sporting Goodsd (DKS) (10:00 AM)
- JA Solar Holding’s Co. (JASO) (pre-market)
- Vodafone (VOD) (pre-market)
- Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (After-Market)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:50 AM – Donald Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer
- 9:40 AM – Charles Holiday, CEO, Dupont Co.
- 2:10 PM – Edward Zander, Former Chairman & CEO, Motorola
Fox Business:
- 9:45 AM – Derek Anderson and Victor Kubicek, Co-CEOs of The Halcyon Company
- 10 AM – Craig Donahue, CEO, CME Group
- 12:25 PM – Rep. Walter B. Jones (R-NC)
- 3:20 PM – Sen. George V. Voinovich (R-OH)
All times ET.
