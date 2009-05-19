What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 19

Joe Weisenthal
Macro

  • Building Permits (8:30)
  • Housing Starts (8:30)

Earnings

  • Home Depot (HD) (9:00 AM)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goodsd (DKS) (10:00 AM)
  • JA Solar Holding’s Co. (JASO) (pre-market)
  • Vodafone (VOD) (pre-market)
  • Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) (After-Market)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:50 AM – Donald Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer
  • 9:40 AM – Charles Holiday, CEO, Dupont Co.
  • 2:10 PM – Edward Zander, Former Chairman & CEO, Motorola

Fox Business:

  • 9:45 AM – Derek Anderson and Victor Kubicek, Co-CEOs of The Halcyon Company
  • 10 AM – Craig Donahue, CEO, CME Group
  • 12:25 PM – Rep. Walter B. Jones (R-NC)
  • 3:20 PM – Sen. George V. Voinovich (R-OH)

All times ET.

