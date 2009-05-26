What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 16

Jay Yarow
DavidRosenberg

Macro:

  • 9 AM – S&P/CaseShiller Home Price Index
  • 10 AM – Consumer Confidence

Earnings

  • Take Two Interactive (TTWO)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 6:40 AM – David  Woo, Global Head: FX Strategy, Barclays Capital
  • 10 AM – Mark  Vitner, Sr. Economist, Wachovia Corp.

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Sam E. Antar, Ex-CFO, Crazy Eddie, Convicted Felon
  • 3:30 PM – David Rosenberg, Chief Economist & Strategist Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.

All times ET.

