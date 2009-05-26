What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 16

Macro:
- 9 AM – S&P/CaseShiller Home Price Index
- 10 AM – Consumer Confidence
Earnings
- Take Two Interactive (TTWO)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – David Woo, Global Head: FX Strategy, Barclays Capital
- 10 AM – Mark Vitner, Sr. Economist, Wachovia Corp.
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sam E. Antar, Ex-CFO, Crazy Eddie, Convicted Felon
- 3:30 PM – David Rosenberg, Chief Economist & Strategist Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.
All times ET.
