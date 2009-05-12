What's Happening Today: Tuesday, May 12

Macro

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on “Financial Innovation and Crises” (8:20 AM)

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren moderates “Measuring and Managing Risk in Innovative Financial Instruments” panel (8:30 AM)

Trade Balance (8:30 AM)

Treasury Budget (2:00 PM)

Earnings

Fossil (FOSL) (Before bell)

GigaMedia (GIGM) (Before bell)

Electronic Arts (ERTS) (After bell)

Electro Scientific (ESIO) (After bell)

GT Solar (SOLR) (After bell)

Jack In The Box (JACK) (After bell)

Western Gas Partners (WES) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – David Tice, Chief Port. Strategist-Bear Mkts, Federated Investors Inc

8:00 AM – Laszlo Birinyi, President, Birinyi Associates

12:45 PM – Shaun Donovan, HUD Secretary

4:30 PM – Donald Marron, Chairman/CEO/Founder, Lightyear Capital

Fox Business:

10 AM – Arne Duncan, Dept. Education Secretary

10:30 AM – Brendan Barnicle, Pacific Crest Tech. Analyst

1 PM – Rep. Darryl Issa (R-CA)

Conferences

UBS Global Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Bank of America Healthcare Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)

Robert W. Baird Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

