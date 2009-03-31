What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 31

Macro



Consumer Confidence (March) (9:00 AM)

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Jan.) (9:00 AM)

Minnesota Fed President Gary Stern speaks on “Too Big to Fail” (9:00 AM)

Chicago PMI (March) (9:45 AM)

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser speaks on financial regulatory reform (1:00 PM)

Earnings

Lennar (LEN) (Before bell)

Apollo Group (APOL) (After bell)

Microchip Technology (MCHP) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

11:00 AM – Arkady Dvorkovich, Member of the Russian G-20, Russia Office Of The President

1:10 PM – William Isaac, Fmr. Chairman, FDIC

3:15 PM – Gordon Nixon, Chairperson / CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

4:00 PM – Daniel Fulton, Chief Executive Officer, Weyerhaeuser

5:00 PM – Frank Holmes, Chairperson / CEO, US Global Investors

Fox Business:

7 AM – Mark DeGennaro, Managing Dir. Gruppo Levey & Co.

9 AM – Dave Kansas, Editor at Large, Filife.com

9:45 AM – Rep. Sander Levin (D-MI)

12 PM – Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX)

Conferences

Oppenheimer Annual Enhanced Data Services Conference, New York, NY

Morgan Stanley Arizona Field Trip, Paradise Valley, AZ (Day 1 of 2)

Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.