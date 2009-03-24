What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 24

Macro



St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks on “Effective Monetary Policy in a Low Interest Rate Environment” (1:35 PM)

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testify on AIG before House Financial Services Committee (2:00 PM)

President Obama news conference on economic recovery plan (8:00 PM)

Earnings

Carnival (CCL) (Before bell)

Jabil Circuit (JBL) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:30 AM – Sen. Judd Gregg, (R) New Hampshire

7:40 AM – Paul Parker, Head: Global M&A, Barclays Capital Inc.

8:14 AM – Timothy Ryan, President/CEO, Securities Industry & Finl Mkts Assn

8:30 AM – John Sexton, President, NYU

9:00 AM – Richard Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor, Pacific Investment Mgmt Co

9:40 AM – Curtis Arledge, Managing Director / Partner, Blackrock Inc

2:30 PM – Paul Krugman, Economist, Princeton University

4:00 PM – Sheila Bair, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Fox Business

Money For Breakfast: 7 AM – 9 AM:

Neal Black, Jos. A. Bank CEO

Mark Sunshine, President First Capital

Neal Lipschutz, Managing Editor, Dow Jones Newswires

Conferences

Sidoti Emerging Growth Institutional Investor Forum, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

