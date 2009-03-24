What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 24

Rachel King

Macro

  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks on “Effective Monetary Policy in a Low Interest Rate Environment” (1:35 PM)
  • Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testify on AIG before House Financial Services Committee (2:00 PM)
  • President Obama news conference on economic recovery plan (8:00 PM)

Earnings

  • Carnival (CCL) (Before bell)
  • Jabil Circuit (JBL) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:30 AM – Sen. Judd  Gregg, (R) New Hampshire
  • 7:40 AM – Paul  Parker, Head: Global M&A, Barclays Capital Inc.
  • 8:14 AM – Timothy  Ryan, President/CEO, Securities Industry & Finl Mkts Assn
  • 8:30 AM – John  Sexton, President, NYU
  • 9:00 AM – Richard  Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor, Pacific Investment Mgmt Co
  • 9:40 AM – Curtis  Arledge, Managing Director / Partner, Blackrock Inc
  • 2:30 PM – Paul  Krugman, Economist, Princeton University
  • 4:00 PM – Sheila  Bair, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Fox Business

Money For Breakfast: 7 AM – 9 AM:

  • Neal Black, Jos. A. Bank CEO
  • Mark Sunshine, President First Capital
  • Neal Lipschutz, Managing Editor, Dow Jones Newswires

Conferences

  • Sidoti Emerging Growth Institutional Investor Forum, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

