What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 17

Macro

PPI (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Housing Starts (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Earnings

Adobe (ADBE) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:10 AM – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

7:30 AM – Mario Gabelli, Gamco Investors

8:30 AM – Rep Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) Majority Leader

10:10 AM – Patrick Smith, CEO, Taser Intl Inc

12:30 AM – Shai Agassi, Chairperson/CEO, Better Place

2:00 PM – Alan Blinder, Former Vice Chairman, Federal Reserve

2:50 PM – Rep Ron Paul (R-Texas)

4:12 PM – Ivan Menezes, CEO, Diageo

Fox Business:

7 AM – Catherine Ashton, EU Trade Commissioner

10:15 AM – Bill Isaac, Ex-FDIC Chairman

3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Fmr. Managing Director, Lehman Brothers

Conferences

Credit Suisse Retail Roundup, Boston, MA

Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 4)

Credit Suisse Chicago Energy Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 1 of 2)

JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, Las Vegas, NV (Day 1 of 2)

Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

