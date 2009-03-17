What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 17

Rachel King
Macro

  • PPI (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
  • Housing Starts (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Earnings

  • Adobe (ADBE) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:10 AM – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
  • 7:30 AM – Mario Gabelli, Gamco Investors
  • 8:30 AM – Rep Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) Majority Leader
  • 10:10 AM  – Patrick Smith, CEO, Taser Intl Inc
  • 12:30 AM – Shai Agassi, Chairperson/CEO, Better Place
  • 2:00 PM – Alan Blinder, Former Vice Chairman, Federal Reserve
  • 2:50 PM – Rep Ron Paul (R-Texas)
  • 4:12 PM – Ivan Menezes, CEO, Diageo

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Catherine Ashton, EU Trade Commissioner
  • 10:15 AM – Bill Isaac, Ex-FDIC Chairman
  • 3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Fmr. Managing Director, Lehman Brothers

Conferences

  • Credit Suisse Retail Roundup, Boston, MA
  • Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 4)
  • Credit Suisse Chicago Energy Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 1 of 2)
  • JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, Las Vegas, NV (Day 1 of 2)
  • Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY  (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

