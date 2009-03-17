What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 17

Macro
- PPI (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Housing Starts (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
Earnings
- Adobe (ADBE) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:10 AM – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
- 7:30 AM – Mario Gabelli, Gamco Investors
- 8:30 AM – Rep Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) Majority Leader
- 10:10 AM – Patrick Smith, CEO, Taser Intl Inc
- 12:30 AM – Shai Agassi, Chairperson/CEO, Better Place
- 2:00 PM – Alan Blinder, Former Vice Chairman, Federal Reserve
- 2:50 PM – Rep Ron Paul (R-Texas)
- 4:12 PM – Ivan Menezes, CEO, Diageo
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Catherine Ashton, EU Trade Commissioner
- 10:15 AM – Bill Isaac, Ex-FDIC Chairman
- 3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Fmr. Managing Director, Lehman Brothers
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Retail Roundup, Boston, MA
- Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Chicago Energy Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 1 of 2)
- JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, Las Vegas, NV (Day 1 of 2)
- Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
