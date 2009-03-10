What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 10

Macro
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on topic of financial reform to address systemic risk at Council of Foreign Relations event (8:30 AM)
- Wholesale Inventories (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- Disney annual shareholder meeting
Earnings
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) (Before bell)
- Kroger (KR) (Before bell)
- Collective Brands (PSS) (After bell)
- Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) (After bell)
- J. Crew Group (JCG) (After bell)
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) (4:30 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:50 AM – Tony Petitti, President/CEO, MLB Network
- 8:00 AM – Martin Feldstein, Economist, Harvard University
- 12:45 PM – John Hickenloopr, Mayor, City of Denver
- 5:00 PM – Wilson Amaral, CEO, Gafisa
- 5:00 PM – Raymond Torto, Global Chief Economist, CB Richard Ellis Group
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Brian Bilbray (R-CA-50th), House Committee Oversight, Gov. Reform
- 10:15 AM – Bruce Bond, President, Invesco Powershares
- 11 AM – Russ Koesterich, Head Of Investment Strategy, Barclays Global Investors
- 12 PM – Ruth Reichl, Editor in Chief, Gourmet
Conferences
- Deutsche Bank Securities Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY
- Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (Day 3 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 5)
- Barclays Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, FL (Day 1 of 2)
- JP Morgan Aviation and Transportation Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
All times ET.
