What's Happening Today: Tuesday, March 10

Macro



Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on topic of financial reform to address systemic risk at Council of Foreign Relations event (8:30 AM)

Wholesale Inventories (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Disney annual shareholder meeting

Earnings

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) (Before bell)

Kroger (KR) (Before bell)

Collective Brands (PSS) (After bell)

Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) (After bell)

J. Crew Group (JCG) (After bell)

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) (4:30 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:50 AM – Tony Petitti, President/CEO, MLB Network

8:00 AM – Martin Feldstein, Economist, Harvard University

12:45 PM – John Hickenloopr, Mayor, City of Denver

5:00 PM – Wilson Amaral, CEO, Gafisa

5:00 PM – Raymond Torto, Global Chief Economist, CB Richard Ellis Group

Fox Business:

7 AM – Brian Bilbray (R-CA-50th), House Committee Oversight, Gov. Reform

10:15 AM – Bruce Bond, President, Invesco Powershares

11 AM – Russ Koesterich, Head Of Investment Strategy, Barclays Global Investors

12 PM – Ruth Reichl, Editor in Chief, Gourmet

Conferences

Deutsche Bank Securities Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (Day 3 of 4)

Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 5)

Barclays Healthcare Conference, Miami Beach, FL (Day 1 of 2)

JP Morgan Aviation and Transportation Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

