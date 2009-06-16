What's Happening Today: Tuesday, June 16

Macro:



8:30 AM – CPI

8:30 AM – PPI

8:30 AM – Housing Starts

8:30 AM – Building Permits

9:15 AM – Industrial Production

Earnings

Adobe (ADBE) (after market)

Best Buy (BBY)

Smithfield Foods (SFD) (before market)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:53 AM – George Fellows, CEO, Callaway Golf Co.

3:45 PM – James Mulva, Chairman/CEO, ConocoPhillips

4:00 PM – Barack Obama, President

5:00 PM – Peter Peterson, Chairman/Founder, Blackstone Capital Partners

Fox Business:

7 AM – Terry McGraw, President, CEO, McGraw-Hill

8:45 AM – Jim Turley, CEO, Ernst & Young

10:30 AM – Sam DiPiazza, CEO, Pricewaterhouse Cooper

11:20 AM – Michael Thamen, CEO, Owen Corning

All times ET.

