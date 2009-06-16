What's Happening Today: Tuesday, June 16

Jay Yarow
pig tbi

Macro:

  • 8:30 AM – CPI
  • 8:30 AM – PPI
  • 8:30 AM – Housing Starts
  • 8:30 AM – Building Permits
  • 9:15 AM – Industrial Production

Earnings

  • Adobe  (ADBE) (after market)
  • Best Buy (BBY)
  • Smithfield Foods (SFD) (before market)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:53 AM – George Fellows, CEO, Callaway Golf Co.
  • 3:45 PM – James Mulva, Chairman/CEO, ConocoPhillips
  • 4:00 PM – Barack Obama, President
  • 5:00 PM – Peter Peterson, Chairman/Founder, Blackstone Capital Partners

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Terry McGraw, President, CEO, McGraw-Hill
  • 8:45 AM – Jim Turley, CEO, Ernst & Young
  • 10:30 AM – Sam DiPiazza, CEO, Pricewaterhouse Cooper
  • 11:20 AM – Michael Thamen, CEO, Owen Corning

All times ET.

