What's Happening Today: Tuesday, July 28

Macro
- 9:00 AM: Consumer Confidence
- 9:00 AM: S&P/Case-Schiller Home Price Index
Earnings
- Coach, Inc. (COH) (Before Market)
- Deutsche Bank (DB) (Before Market)
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) (Before Market)
- National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (Before Market)
- Office Depot Inc. (ODP) (Before Market)
- PepsiAmericas (PAS) (Before Market)
- The McGraw Hill Companies (MHP) (Before Market)
- Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) (Before Market)
- EarthLink (ELNK) (7:00 AM)
- Under Armour, Inc. (UA) (7:00 AM)
- Canon (CAJ) (2:00 PM)
- DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. (DWA) (After Market)
- Fidelity National Information (FIS) (After Market)
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) (After Market)
- Quantum Corporation (QTM) (After Market)
- SBA Communications (SBAC) (After Market)
- Universal Health Services (UHS) (After Market)
- Energizer, Inc. (ENR)
- SK Telecom (SKM)
- United States Steel Corp. (X)
- Viacom (VIA)
All times ET.
