What's Happening Today: Tuesday, July 28

Macro

9:00 AM: Consumer Confidence

9:00 AM: S&P/Case-Schiller Home Price Index

Earnings

Coach, Inc. (COH) (Before Market)

Deutsche Bank (DB) (Before Market)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) (Before Market)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (Before Market)

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) (Before Market)

PepsiAmericas (PAS) (Before Market)

The McGraw Hill Companies (MHP) (Before Market)

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) (Before Market)

EarthLink (ELNK) (7:00 AM)

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) (7:00 AM)

Canon (CAJ) (2:00 PM)

DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. (DWA) (After Market)

Fidelity National Information (FIS) (After Market)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) (After Market)

Quantum Corporation (QTM) (After Market)

SBA Communications (SBAC) (After Market)

Universal Health Services (UHS) (After Market)

Energizer, Inc. (ENR)

SK Telecom (SKM)

United States Steel Corp. (X)

Viacom (VIA)

All times ET.

