What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 6

Earnings:
- Acuity Brands (AYI)
- Finish Line (FINL)
Macro:
- Factory Orders (Nov.) (10:00 AM)
- ISM Services (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
- Pending Home Sales (Nov.)
Events:
- Macworld 2009, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 5)
- Citi Global Entertainment, Media & Telecommunications Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 1 of 3)
- Fed releases Dec. 16 FOMC meeting minutes
Television:
Bloomberg:
- 7:30 AM – Marc Faber, Editor/Publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom’ Report
- 8:30 AM – Rep Steny Hoyer, US House of Representatives Majority Leader, (D) Maryland
- 9:30 AM: Paolo Pellegrini, Owner/Manager of PSQR, recently left John Paulson’s hedge fund to strike out on his own.
- 11:15 AM – Senator Judd Gregg (R-NH), ranking member of Budget Committee
- 11:15 AM – Senator G Kent Conrad (D-ND), Chair of Budget Committee
- 2:00 PM – William Poole – Former St. Louis Fed President
- 2:40 PM – Rep John Mica – (R) Florida
- 3:00 PM – David Tice, Equity Strategist, Federated Investors (David Tice is the former manager of the Prudent Bear Fund)
Fox Business
- 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Jay Mueller, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds Portfolio Manager, discussing Housing. Prof. Michael Mazzeo, Northwestern University Business School professor, discussing business schools changing focus.
- 12:00 PM – Stephen Harbeck, president of the SIPC, discussing Bernie Madoff.
- 3:00 PM – David Swensen, Yale Chief Investment Officer, “Pioneering Portfolio Management” Author
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Robert Feldman, Head of Japan Economic Research for Morgan Stanley Japan
NPR:
- Steny Hoyer – The House Democratic Majority Leader talks with host Michele Norris on All Things Considered about the new Congress convening this week, and what he sees as his priorities as Majority leader.
Conferences:
- Citi’s 19th Annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecommunications Conference at The Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix Arizona. Notable speakers: 12:00-12:45 PM, Keynote luncheon speech by CBS President, CEO Les Moonves 12:45-1:30, Keynote, Moody’s CEO, Ray McDaniel 1:30-2:15, Keynote, IAC Chairman and CEO, Barry Diller
