What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 27

Macro:



Consumer Confidence (Jan.) (9:00 AM)

S&P/CaseShiller 20-city Composite (Nov.) (9:00 AM)

Earnings:

AK Steel (AKS) (Before bell.)

Bristol-Myers (BMY) (Before bell.)

DuPont (DD) (Before bell.)

EMC (EMC) (Before bell.)

Energizer (ENR) (Before bell.)

Nucor (NUE) (Before bell.)

Siemens (SI) (Before bell.)

U.S. Steel (X) (Before bell.)

Verizon (VZ) (Before bell.)

Gilead Sciences (GILD) (After bell.)

Norfolk Southern (NSC) (After bell.)

McGraw-Hill (MHP) (8:30 AM)

Sun Microsystems (JAVA) (4:30 PM)

eTrade (ETFC) (5:00 PM)

Yahoo (YHOO) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:15 AM – Stephen Roach – Chairman, Morgan Stanley Asia

8:30 AM – Nouriel Roubini – Profesor of Economics, NYU Stern School of Business

9 AM – Neal Soss – Chief Economist, Credit Suisse Holdings

9:40 AM – Mort Zuckerman – Chairman, Boston Properties

10:40 AM – James Flaws – Vice Chairman/CFO, Corning Inc

2 PM – Al Broaddus – Former Richmond Fed President

4:45 PM – Christopher Johns – Chief Finance Officer, PG&E

10 PM – Jeffery Lieberman – Chairman, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry

Fox Business:

7 AM – Don Montanaro, CEO, Trade King

7 AM – Nashville Mayor Karl Dean

10 AM – Lakshman Achuthan, Managing Director, Economic Cycle Research Institute

10:10 AM – Benedict Willis, VDM Institutional Brokerage

10:30 AM – Revis James, Director, Energy Technology Assessment centre

10:30 AM – Gene Kimmelman, Vice President for Federal and International Affairs, Consumers Union

11 AM – Mark Keller, CIO, Confluence Investment Management

11 AM – Vincent Reinhart, Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

11:15 AM – John Challenger, Challenger, grey & Christmas

12 PM – Matt McCall, President, Penn Financial Group

12 PM – Rep. Paul Hodes (D-NH)

12 PM – Scott Rasmussen, President, Rasmussen Reports

12:30 PM – Harold J. Raveché, President, Stevens Institute of Technology

12:30 PM – Laurel Richie, CMO, Girl Scouts

Conferences:

Citigroup 2009 Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Notable Speakers

Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Citi (12:45 PM)

All times ET.

