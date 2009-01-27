What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 27

Macro:
- Consumer Confidence (Jan.) (9:00 AM)
- S&P/CaseShiller 20-city Composite (Nov.) (9:00 AM)
Earnings:
- AK Steel (AKS) (Before bell.)
- Bristol-Myers (BMY) (Before bell.)
- DuPont (DD) (Before bell.)
- EMC (EMC) (Before bell.)
- Energizer (ENR) (Before bell.)
- Nucor (NUE) (Before bell.)
- Siemens (SI) (Before bell.)
- U.S. Steel (X) (Before bell.)
- Verizon (VZ) (Before bell.)
- Gilead Sciences (GILD) (After bell.)
- Norfolk Southern (NSC) (After bell.)
- McGraw-Hill (MHP) (8:30 AM)
- Sun Microsystems (JAVA) (4:30 PM)
- eTrade (ETFC) (5:00 PM)
- Yahoo (YHOO) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:15 AM – Stephen Roach – Chairman, Morgan Stanley Asia
- 8:30 AM – Nouriel Roubini – Profesor of Economics, NYU Stern School of Business
- 9 AM – Neal Soss – Chief Economist, Credit Suisse Holdings
- 9:40 AM – Mort Zuckerman – Chairman, Boston Properties
- 10:40 AM – James Flaws – Vice Chairman/CFO, Corning Inc
- 2 PM – Al Broaddus – Former Richmond Fed President
- 4:45 PM – Christopher Johns – Chief Finance Officer, PG&E
- 10 PM – Jeffery Lieberman – Chairman, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Don Montanaro, CEO, Trade King
- 7 AM – Nashville Mayor Karl Dean
- 10 AM – Lakshman Achuthan, Managing Director, Economic Cycle Research Institute
- 10:10 AM – Benedict Willis, VDM Institutional Brokerage
- 10:30 AM – Revis James, Director, Energy Technology Assessment centre
- 10:30 AM – Gene Kimmelman, Vice President for Federal and International Affairs, Consumers Union
- 11 AM – Mark Keller, CIO, Confluence Investment Management
- 11 AM – Vincent Reinhart, Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute
- 11:15 AM – John Challenger, Challenger, grey & Christmas
- 12 PM – Matt McCall, President, Penn Financial Group
- 12 PM – Rep. Paul Hodes (D-NH)
- 12 PM – Scott Rasmussen, President, Rasmussen Reports
- 12:30 PM – Harold J. Raveché, President, Stevens Institute of Technology
- 12:30 PM – Laurel Richie, CMO, Girl Scouts
Conferences:
- Citigroup 2009 Financial Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
Notable Speakers
Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Citi (12:45 PM)
All times ET.
