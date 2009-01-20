What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 20

Macro:



Federal government closes for President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration

Earnings:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (Before bell.)

Regions Financial (RF) (Before bell.)

State Street (STT) (Before bell.)

Suncor Energy (SU) (Before bell.)

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) (Before bell.)

Cree (CREE) (After bell.)

CSX (CSX) (After bell.)

IBM (IBM) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Jean-Marie Eveillard – Manager of Funds, Arnhold & S Bleichroeder Adviser

8:30 AM – Senator Charles Grassley – He is also the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee

2:15 PM – Martin Frost – Former Congressman from Texas

3:00 PM – David Dreman – Chairperson/CEO, Dreman Value Management

6:00 PM – Alan Blinder – Former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve and currently a professor of economics at Princeton University

9:00 PM – Carly Fiorina – Ex-HP CEO, worked on McCain campaign

Fox Business:

7:00 AM – Marc Morial, National Urban League President

9:45 AM – Henry Cisneros, Former HUD Secretary

10:00 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments

1:00 PM – Dan Henninger, Deputy Editorial Page Editor

3:00 PM – Jim Awad, Zephyr Management Managing Director

3:30 PM – Marwan Forzley, CEO, eBillme

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7AM – Arthur Levitt – Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group

7AM- Frank Newport – Editor in Chief, Gallup organisation

9AM – Liz Ann Sonders – CIO Charles Schwab

10 AM – Charles Gabriel Jr. – Managing Director & Partner, Capital Alpha Partners

All times ET.

