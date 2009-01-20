What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 20

Macro:
- Federal government closes for President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration
Earnings:
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (Before bell.)
- Regions Financial (RF) (Before bell.)
- State Street (STT) (Before bell.)
- Suncor Energy (SU) (Before bell.)
- TD Ameritrade (AMTD) (Before bell.)
- Cree (CREE) (After bell.)
- CSX (CSX) (After bell.)
- IBM (IBM) (After bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Jean-Marie Eveillard – Manager of Funds, Arnhold & S Bleichroeder Adviser
- 8:30 AM – Senator Charles Grassley – He is also the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee
- 2:15 PM – Martin Frost – Former Congressman from Texas
- 3:00 PM – David Dreman – Chairperson/CEO, Dreman Value Management
- 6:00 PM – Alan Blinder – Former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve and currently a professor of economics at Princeton University
- 9:00 PM – Carly Fiorina – Ex-HP CEO, worked on McCain campaign
Fox Business:
- 7:00 AM – Marc Morial, National Urban League President
- 9:45 AM – Henry Cisneros, Former HUD Secretary
- 10:00 AM – Bob Reynolds, CEO, Putnam Investments
- 1:00 PM – Dan Henninger, Deputy Editorial Page Editor
- 3:00 PM – Jim Awad, Zephyr Management Managing Director
- 3:30 PM – Marwan Forzley, CEO, eBillme
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7AM – Arthur Levitt – Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group
- 7AM- Frank Newport – Editor in Chief, Gallup organisation
- 9AM – Liz Ann Sonders – CIO Charles Schwab
- 10 AM – Charles Gabriel Jr. – Managing Director & Partner, Capital Alpha Partners
All times ET.
