What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 13

Macro:
- Trade Balance (Nov.) (8:30 AM)
- Monthly Budget Statement (Dec.) (2:00 PM)
- Richmond Fed President Lacker on economic outlook (5:00 PM)
Earnings:
- Infosys (INFY) (Before bell.)
- InSteel Industries (IIIN) (Before bell.)
- EXFO (EXFO) (After bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:30 AM – William Poole – Former St. Louis Fed President
- 11:30 AM – Myron “Mike” Ullman – Chairperson/CEO – JC Penny
- 4:45 PM – Marc Benioff – CEO Salesforce.com
- 9:15 PM – Laura Tyson – Professor – Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley
- 9:30 PM – David Walker – Executive Director of the Peter G Peterson foundation and former US General Accountability Office comptroller
- 10:00 PM – Condoleeza Rice – Secretary of State, US State Department
- 10:30 PM – Martin Sorrell – CEO of WPP Group Plc
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – 9 AM Zachary Carter – Former U.S. Attorney NY Eastern District (Same as Madoff)
- 7 AM – 9 AM Wayne Angell – Angell Economics, Former Federal Reserve Governor
- 10:30 AM – Taras Wankewycz – Executive Director – Horizon Fuel Cell
- 11:15 AM – David Clegg – Deputy Chairman – North Carolina Employment Security Commission
- 11:30 AM – Mike Drickamer – Morgan Keenan Analyst (discussing oil stocks)
- 1:00-2:00 PM – Jim Buckmaster – Craigslist CEO
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:45 AM – Robert Lutz – Vice Chairman: Product Development, General Motors Corp
- 9:00 AM – Carl Levin – US Senator (D-MI)
Events
- Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
- Credit Suisse Group Homebuilding Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- Commercial Mortgage Securities Association Investors Conference, Miami, FL (Day 2 of 3)
Notable Speakers:
Bob Woodruff, ABC News Correspondent (12:00 PM)
- Deutsche Bank Securities Auto Analysts Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 2 of 3)
Notable Speakers:
Mark Fields, Ford Americas EVP & President (6:30 PM)
- JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 4)
All times ET.
Anything we missed? Anything coming up? Email us at [email protected]
