What's Happening Today: Tuesday, January 13

Macro:



Trade Balance (Nov.) (8:30 AM)

Monthly Budget Statement (Dec.) (2:00 PM)

Richmond Fed President Lacker on economic outlook (5:00 PM)

Earnings:

Infosys (INFY) (Before bell.)

InSteel Industries (IIIN) (Before bell.)

EXFO (EXFO) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:30 AM – William Poole – Former St. Louis Fed President

11:30 AM – Myron “Mike” Ullman – Chairperson/CEO – JC Penny

4:45 PM – Marc Benioff – CEO Salesforce.com

9:15 PM – Laura Tyson – Professor – Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley

9:30 PM – David Walker – Executive Director of the Peter G Peterson foundation and former US General Accountability Office comptroller

10:00 PM – Condoleeza Rice – Secretary of State, US State Department

10:30 PM – Martin Sorrell – CEO of WPP Group Plc

Fox Business:



7 AM – 9 AM Zachary Carter – Former U.S. Attorney NY Eastern District (Same as Madoff)

7 AM – 9 AM Wayne Angell – Angell Economics, Former Federal Reserve Governor

10:30 AM – Taras Wankewycz – Executive Director – Horizon Fuel Cell

11:15 AM – David Clegg – Deputy Chairman – North Carolina Employment Security Commission

11:30 AM – Mike Drickamer – Morgan Keenan Analyst (discussing oil stocks)

1:00-2:00 PM – Jim Buckmaster – Craigslist CEO

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7:45 AM – Robert Lutz – Vice Chairman: Product Development, General Motors Corp

9:00 AM – Carl Levin – US Senator (D-MI)

Events

Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Credit Suisse Group Homebuilding Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Commercial Mortgage Securities Association Investors Conference, Miami, FL (Day 2 of 3)

Notable Speakers:

Bob Woodruff, ABC News Correspondent (12:00 PM)

Deutsche Bank Securities Auto Analysts Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 2 of 3)

Notable Speakers:

Mark Fields, Ford Americas EVP & President (6:30 PM)

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 4)

All times ET.

