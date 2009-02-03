What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 3

Macro:



Pending Home Sales (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

Auto and Truck Sales (Jan.) (2:00 PM)

Earnings:

Motorola (MOT) (8:00 AM)

Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) (Before bell.)

Automatic Data (ADP) (Before bell.)

Avon Products (AVP) (Before bell.)

BP (BP) (Before bell.)

CME Group (CME) (Before bell.)

Dow Chemical (DOW) (Before bell.)

Merck (MRK) (Before bell.)

Northrop Grumman (NOC) (Before bell.)

Schering-Plough (SGP) (Before bell.)

UPS (UPS) (Before bell.)

MetLife (MET) (After bell.)

Walt Disney (DIS) (After bell.)

Yum! Brands (YUM) (After bell.)

Electronic Arts (ERTS) (5:00 PM)

Edgar Online (EDGR) (5:00 PM)

TravelZoo (TZOO) (5:00 PM)



Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Senator David Vitter (R-LA)

9:10 AM – Binky Chadha, Chief US Equity Strategist, Deutsche Bank New York

10:40 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group

11:00 AM – Christopher Whalen, Sr Vice President, Institutional Risk Analytics

11:20 AM – Senator Charles Schumer (D-New York)

2:30 PM – Frederick Mishkin, Former Federal Reserve Governor

4:00 PM – Michael DiGiovanni, Exec Dir. Global Market & Industry, General Motors

10:00 PM – Bryan Burrough, Author, The Big Rich

Fox Business:

9:45 AM – Stacy Smith, CFO Intel

10 AM – Jack Albin, CIO, Harris Bank

11:10 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group

11:30 AM – Gus Sauter, CIO, Vanguard

12 PM – Matt McCall, Pres. Penn Financial

1 PM – Jeff Aronson, CEO, Cash 4 Gold

3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Former Managing Director Neuberger Berman

3:20 PM – Stefan Jacoby, CEO, Volkswagon Group Of America

Conferences

Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, Colorado (Day 2 of 5)

Institutional Investor Infrastructure Investment Forum, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, Miami, Florida (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

