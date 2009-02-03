What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 3

Macro:
- Pending Home Sales (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
- Auto and Truck Sales (Jan.) (2:00 PM)
Earnings:
- Motorola (MOT) (8:00 AM)
- Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) (Before bell.)
- Automatic Data (ADP) (Before bell.)
- Avon Products (AVP) (Before bell.)
- BP (BP) (Before bell.)
- CME Group (CME) (Before bell.)
- Dow Chemical (DOW) (Before bell.)
- Merck (MRK) (Before bell.)
- Northrop Grumman (NOC) (Before bell.)
- Schering-Plough (SGP) (Before bell.)
- UPS (UPS) (Before bell.)
- MetLife (MET) (After bell.)
- Walt Disney (DIS) (After bell.)
- Yum! Brands (YUM) (After bell.)
- Electronic Arts (ERTS) (5:00 PM)
- Edgar Online (EDGR) (5:00 PM)
- TravelZoo (TZOO) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Senator David Vitter (R-LA)
- 9:10 AM – Binky Chadha, Chief US Equity Strategist, Deutsche Bank New York
- 10:40 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group
- 11:00 AM – Christopher Whalen, Sr Vice President, Institutional Risk Analytics
- 11:20 AM – Senator Charles Schumer (D-New York)
- 2:30 PM – Frederick Mishkin, Former Federal Reserve Governor
- 4:00 PM – Michael DiGiovanni, Exec Dir. Global Market & Industry, General Motors
- 10:00 PM – Bryan Burrough, Author, The Big Rich
Fox Business:
- 9:45 AM – Stacy Smith, CFO Intel
- 10 AM – Jack Albin, CIO, Harris Bank
- 11:10 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group
- 11:30 AM – Gus Sauter, CIO, Vanguard
- 12 PM – Matt McCall, Pres. Penn Financial
- 1 PM – Jeff Aronson, CEO, Cash 4 Gold
- 3 PM – Gary Kaminsky, Former Managing Director Neuberger Berman
- 3:20 PM – Stefan Jacoby, CEO, Volkswagon Group Of America
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, Colorado (Day 2 of 5)
- Institutional Investor Infrastructure Investment Forum, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, Miami, Florida (Day 2 of 3)
All times ET.
