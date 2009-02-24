What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 24

Macro
- S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index
- Microsoft Strategic Update Meeting (8:00 AM)
- Consumer Confidence (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate Banking Committee (10:00 PM)
- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher speaks on financial crisis (11:30 PM)
Earnings
- Marvel Entertainment (MVL) (9:00 AM)
- Office Depot (ODP) (9:00 AM)
- Orbitz (OWW) (10:00 AM)
- HJ Heinz (HNZ) (Before bell)
- Home Depot (HD) (Before bell)
- Macy’s (M) (Before bell)
- Medco Health Solutions (MHS) (Before bell)
- PG&E (PCG) (Before bell)
- RadioShack (RSH) (Before bell)
- Target (TGT) (Before bell)
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) (Before bell)
- DreamWorks (DWA) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – James Galbraith, Economist/Professor, Univeristy of Texas
- 7:10 AM – Jean-Marie Eveillard, Manager of Funds, Arnhold & S Bleichroeder Adviser
- 8:30 AM – Senator Judd Gregg (R-New Hampshire)
- 9:45 AM – Senator Richard Shelby, Ranking Republican on the Banking Committee
- 9:45 AM – John Bogle Sr., Founder, Vanguard Group
- 1:00 PM – David Snow, CEO, Medco Health Solutions
- 2:45 PM – Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas)
- 4:45 PM – Jeffery Bezos, CEO/Chairperson, Amazon.com
- 9:00 PM – Live coverage, State of The Union
- 10:00 PM – Roger Altman, Chairperson of the Board, Evercore Partners
- 10:30 PM – Franklin Lavin, Former Commerce Undersecretary
Fox Business:
- 12 PM – Gus Faucher, Moody’s Dir. Macroeconomics
- 12:15 PM – John Berger, CEO, Standard Renewable Energy
- 12:30 PM – Larry Weintraub, CEO, Fanscape
- 9 PM – State Of The Union, coverage w/ Neil Cavuto
Conferences
- BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference, Hollywood, FL (Day 3 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Group Global Services Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 3 of 4)
- Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.