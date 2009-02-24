What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 24

Macro



S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index

Microsoft Strategic Update Meeting (8:00 AM)

Consumer Confidence (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate Banking Committee (10:00 PM)

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher speaks on financial crisis (11:30 PM)

Earnings

Marvel Entertainment (MVL) (9:00 AM)

Office Depot (ODP) (9:00 AM)

Orbitz (OWW) (10:00 AM)

HJ Heinz (HNZ) (Before bell)

Home Depot (HD) (Before bell)

Macy’s (M) (Before bell)

Medco Health Solutions (MHS) (Before bell)

PG&E (PCG) (Before bell)

RadioShack (RSH) (Before bell)

Target (TGT) (Before bell)

Thomson Reuters (TRI) (Before bell)

DreamWorks (DWA) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – James Galbraith, Economist/Professor, Univeristy of Texas

7:10 AM – Jean-Marie Eveillard, Manager of Funds, Arnhold & S Bleichroeder Adviser

8:30 AM – Senator Judd Gregg (R-New Hampshire)

9:45 AM – Senator Richard Shelby, Ranking Republican on the Banking Committee

9:45 AM – John Bogle Sr., Founder, Vanguard Group

1:00 PM – David Snow, CEO, Medco Health Solutions

2:45 PM – Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas)

4:45 PM – Jeffery Bezos, CEO/Chairperson, Amazon.com

9:00 PM – Live coverage, State of The Union

10:00 PM – Roger Altman, Chairperson of the Board, Evercore Partners

10:30 PM – Franklin Lavin, Former Commerce Undersecretary

Fox Business:

12 PM – Gus Faucher, Moody’s Dir. Macroeconomics

12:15 PM – John Berger, CEO, Standard Renewable Energy

12:30 PM – Larry Weintraub, CEO, Fanscape

9 PM – State Of The Union, coverage w/ Neil Cavuto

Conferences

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference, Hollywood, FL (Day 3 of 4)

Credit Suisse Group Global Services Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 3 of 4)

Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

