What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 17

Macro
- Empire State Manufacturing (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Net Long-Term TIC Flows (Dec.) (9:00 AM)
- St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks on monetary policy tools in a low interest rate environment (1:00 PM)
- General Motors and Chrysler submit viability plans to Washington to justify federal aid
Earnings
- Wal-Mart (WMT) (Before bell.)
- Transocean (RIG) (Before bell.)
- Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) (Before bell.)
- Medtronic (MDT) (Before bell.)
- Chesapeake Energy (CHK) (Before bell.)
- Agilent (A) (Before bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 9:40 AM – Scott Black, President, Delphi Management
- 10:10 AM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Private Bank
- 11:30 AM – Michael Jackson, Chairperson/CEO, Autonation
- 2:30 PM – David Rosenberg, Chief Economist, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
- 5:15 PM – Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – John Hickenlooper, Denver Mayor
- 9:45 AM – Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Chairman and Co-founder of Qualcomm
- 9:45 AM – James Lawrence, CFO, Unilever
- 10 AM – Kendall Powell, CEO, General Mills
- 10:45 AM – Bill Emerson, CEO, Quicken Loans
- 12 PM – Rep. Thaddeus McCotter (R-MI)
Conferences
- Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 5)
- Intel Mobile World Congress Update (Webcast)
Notable Speakers
Gary Willihnganz, Marketing Director, Intel Ultra Mobility Group (11:00 AM)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.