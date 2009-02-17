What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 17

Macro



Empire State Manufacturing (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Net Long-Term TIC Flows (Dec.) (9:00 AM)

St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks on monetary policy tools in a low interest rate environment (1:00 PM)

General Motors and Chrysler submit viability plans to Washington to justify federal aid

Earnings

Wal-Mart (WMT) (Before bell.)

Transocean (RIG) (Before bell.)

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) (Before bell.)

Medtronic (MDT) (Before bell.)

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) (Before bell.)

Agilent (A) (Before bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

9:40 AM – Scott Black, President, Delphi Management

10:10 AM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Private Bank

11:30 AM – Michael Jackson, Chairperson/CEO, Autonation

2:30 PM – David Rosenberg, Chief Economist, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

5:15 PM – Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix

Fox Business:

7 AM – John Hickenlooper, Denver Mayor

9:45 AM – Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Chairman and Co-founder of Qualcomm

9:45 AM – James Lawrence, CFO, Unilever

10 AM – Kendall Powell, CEO, General Mills

10:45 AM – Bill Emerson, CEO, Quicken Loans

12 PM – Rep. Thaddeus McCotter (R-MI)

Conferences

Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 5)

Intel Mobile World Congress Update (Webcast)

Notable Speakers

Gary Willihnganz, Marketing Director, Intel Ultra Mobility Group (11:00 AM)

All times ET.

