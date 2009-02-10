What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 10

Macro:
- Wholesale Inventories (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
- Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies about TARP oversight before Senate Panel (10:00 AM)
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before House Financial Services about the Fed’s lending (1:00 PM)
Earnings:
- Pepsi Bottling (PBG) (Before bell.)
- Qwest (Q) (Before bell.)
- Omnicom (OMC) (Before bell.)
- DirectTV (DTV) (Before bell.
- CB Richard Ellis (CBG) (After bell.)
- Nvidia (NVDA) (After bell.)
- XL Capital (XL) (After bell.)
- Glu Mobile (GLU) (4:30 PM)
- Macrovision Corp (MVSN) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Senator James Demint, (R-SC)
- 9:00 AM – Senator Benjamin Nelson, (D-Nebraska)
- 9:00 AM – Bill White, Mayor, City of Houston
- 12:30 PM – Tim Geithner, US Treasury Secretary
- 12:45 PM – Marvin Goodfriend, Former policy adviser at the Richmond Fed
- 3:00 PM – Azim Premji, Chairperson of the Board, Wipro
- 5:00 PM – James Voker, Chairperson/CEO, Whiting Petroleum
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Tuna Amobi, S&P Equity Analyst, Media & Ent. Group
- 7 AM – Lyle Gramley, Fmr Fed Reserve Governor
- 10:15 AM – Larry Burns, GM VP Strategic Planning
- 10:30 AM – Bill Isaac, Fmr. FDIC Chairman
- 11:30 AM – Robin McCord, Treasurer, Pennsylvania
- 12 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-TX)
Bloomberg:
- 12 PM – Tim Geithner will be on Power Lunch
Conferences
Goldman Sachs Agriculture Conference, New York, NY Thomas Weisel Partners Technology & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 3) UBS Global Healthcare Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)All times ET.
