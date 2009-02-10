What's Happening Today: Tuesday, February 10

Macro:



Wholesale Inventories (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies about TARP oversight before Senate Panel (10:00 AM)

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before House Financial Services about the Fed’s lending (1:00 PM)

Earnings:



Pepsi Bottling (PBG) (Before bell.)

Qwest (Q) (Before bell.)

Omnicom (OMC) (Before bell.)

DirectTV (DTV) (Before bell.

CB Richard Ellis (CBG) (After bell.)

Nvidia (NVDA) (After bell.)

XL Capital (XL) (After bell.)

Glu Mobile (GLU) (4:30 PM)

Macrovision Corp (MVSN) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Senator James Demint, (R-SC)

9:00 AM – Senator Benjamin Nelson, (D-Nebraska)

9:00 AM – Bill White, Mayor, City of Houston

12:30 PM – Tim Geithner, US Treasury Secretary

12:45 PM – Marvin Goodfriend, Former policy adviser at the Richmond Fed

3:00 PM – Azim Premji, Chairperson of the Board, Wipro

5:00 PM – James Voker, Chairperson/CEO, Whiting Petroleum

Fox Business:

7 AM – Tuna Amobi, S&P Equity Analyst, Media & Ent. Group

7 AM – Lyle Gramley, Fmr Fed Reserve Governor

10:15 AM – Larry Burns, GM VP Strategic Planning

10:30 AM – Bill Isaac, Fmr. FDIC Chairman

11:30 AM – Robin McCord, Treasurer, Pennsylvania

12 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-TX)

Bloomberg:

12 PM – Tim Geithner will be on Power Lunch

Conferences

Goldman Sachs Agriculture Conference, New York, NY Thomas Weisel Partners Technology & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 3) UBS Global Healthcare Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)All times ET.

