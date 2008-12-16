What's Happening Today: Tuesday, December 16

Earnings:
- Goldman Sachs: All eyes on Goldman, which is expected to post its first quarterly loss as a public company. Estimates are for $3.50 per share. The release will hit at 8:30. The call is at 11:00.
Macro:
- Building Permits and Housing Starts (Nov.) (8:30 AM)
- CPI (Nov.) (8:30 AM) Inflation is under control, but the concern now is deflation.
Events:
- Thomson Reuters Aerospace and defence Summit (Day 2 of 3) Washington, D.C.
