What's Happening Today: Tuesday, August 4

Macro





8:30 AM: Personal Income

8:30 AM: Personal Spending

10:00 AM: Pending Home Sales

Earnings

CVS Caremark Corporation (CVS) (Before Market)

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (PLA) (Before Market)

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) (7:00 AM)

Kraft Foods (KFT) (4:00 PM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) (After Market)

BMC Software (BMC) (After Market)

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) (After Market)

Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA) (After Market)

Whole Foods Market (WFMI) (After Market)

Allied Healthcare (AHCI)

Sotheby’s (BID)





All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.