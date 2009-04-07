What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 7

Macro

Consumer Credit (Feb.) (2:00 PM)

Earnings

Alcoa (AA) (After bell)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) (After bell)

Mosaic (MOS) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:00 AM – Marc Faber, Editor/Publisher, The Gloom, Boom, Doom Report

9:00 AM – Elizabeth Warren, Chief overseer of TARP funds

5:00 PM – Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist, First Trust Advisors

5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.

Fox Business:

7 AM – Dan Glickman, CEO, Chairman MPAA

10:30 AM – Albert Lam, CEO, Detroit Electric

1:15 PM – Chris Edwards, Cato Director of Tax Policy Studies

Conferences

American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.