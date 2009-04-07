What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 7

Macro
- Consumer Credit (Feb.) (2:00 PM)
Earnings
- Alcoa (AA) (After bell)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) (After bell)
- Mosaic (MOS) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:00 AM – Marc Faber, Editor/Publisher, The Gloom, Boom, Doom Report
- 9:00 AM – Elizabeth Warren, Chief overseer of TARP funds
- 5:00 PM – Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist, First Trust Advisors
- 5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Dan Glickman, CEO, Chairman MPAA
- 10:30 AM – Albert Lam, CEO, Detroit Electric
- 1:15 PM – Chris Edwards, Cato Director of Tax Policy Studies
Conferences
- American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 2 of 3)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.