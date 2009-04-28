What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 28

Macro



Consumer Confidence (April) (10:00 AM)

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Earnings

Earthlink (ELNK) (8:30 AM)

Interpublic (IPG) (8:30 AM)

McGraw-Hill (MHP) (8:30 AM)

American Greetings (AM) (9:00 AM)

Office Depot (ODP) (9:00 AM)

Level 3 (LVLT) (10:00 AM)

eTrade (ETFC) (5:00 PM)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (Before bell)

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) (Before bell)

Pfizer (PFE) (Before bell)

U.S. Steel (X) (Before bell)

Valero Energy (VLO) (Before bell)

DreamWorks (DWA) (After bell)

Sun Microsystems (JAVA) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Jim Rogers, Chairperson/CEO, Rogers Holding

8:45 AM – Sen Richard Shelby (R-AL)

11:40 AM – Sen Judd Gregg (R-NH)

12:10 AM – Dr. Jeffery Koplan, Former CDC Director

5:00 PM – Bloomberg TV special ‘Warren Buffett: The Inner Circle’ – includes interviews with Buffett, Bill Gates, Don Keough, Byron Trott, David Sokol, Jean-Marie Eveillard and Laszlo Birinyi.

Fox Business:

9 AM – David Resler, Chief Economist, Nomura Securities

9:45 AM – Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-IA)

12:50 PM – Howard Lindzon, Co-founder, Stocktwits

Conferences

Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 2 of 5)

Barclays Capital Retail and Restaurant Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

