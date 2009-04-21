What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 21

Earnings



New York Times Co. (NYT) (11:00 AM)

SanDisk (SNDK) (2:00 PM)

Yahoo! (YHOO) (5:00 PM)

BlackRock (BLK) (Before bell)

Caterpillar (CAT) (Before bell)

Coach (COH) (Before bell)

Coca-Cola (KO) (Before bell)

DuPont (DD) (Before bell)

Johnson Controls (JCI) (Before bell)

Lockheed Martin (LMT) (Before bell)

Merck (MRK) (Before bell)

Schering-Plough (SGP) (Before bell)

United Technologies (UTX) (Before bell)

UnitedHealth (UNH) (Before bell)

U.S. Bancorp (USB) (Before bell)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (After bell)

Capital One Financial (COF) (After bell)

Norfolk Southern (NSC) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:50 AM – Peter Holt, Owner, San Antonio Spurs

8:30 AM – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa)

5:00 PM – Doug Dachille, CEO/Co-Founder, First Principles Captial Mgmt

5:00 PM – David Herro, CIO, Harris Associates

Fox Business:

7 AM – Mike Kryzewski, Duke Basketball Head Coach

12 PM – James B Lebenthal, Pres. Equity Asset Management Lebenthal & Co.

12 PM – Milton Ezrati-Lord Abbett, Senior Economist & Market Strategist

Conferences

Credit Suisse Private Equity Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

