What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 14

Macro
- PPI (March) (8:30 AM)
- Retail Sales (March) (8:30 AM)
- Business Inventories (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on risk management for banks (10:30 AM)
- Minneapolis Fed President Gary Stern on “Perspectives on Risk” (4:45 PM)
Earnings
- Intel (INTC) (5:30 PM)
- Goldman Sachs (GS) (7 AM Call)
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (Before bell)
- CSX (CSX) (After bell)
- Linear Technology (LLTC) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Donald Powell, Former Chairman, FDIC
- 9:30 AM – Steve Leuthold, Chairperson/CEO, Leuthold/Weeden Research
- 11:15 AM – Gregory Wasson, President/CEO, Walgreen Co
- 2:40 PM – Rep Melvin Watt (D-North Carolina)
- 3:30 PM – Lawrence Summers, Dir. White House National Eco Council
- 5:00 PM – Martin Cohen, CEO, Cohen & Steers Inc
- 6:40 PM – Stacy Smith, CFO, Intel
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Felix Rohatyn, President FGR LLC
- 10:15 AM – Timothy Ashby, Havana Group General Council
- 10:30 AM – Mike Klayko, CEO, Brocade
All times ET.
