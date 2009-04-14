What's Happening Today: Tuesday, April 14

Macro



PPI (March) (8:30 AM)

Retail Sales (March) (8:30 AM)

Business Inventories (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on risk management for banks (10:30 AM)

Minneapolis Fed President Gary Stern on “Perspectives on Risk” (4:45 PM)

Earnings



Intel (INTC) (5:30 PM)

Goldman Sachs (GS) (7 AM Call)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (Before bell)

CSX (CSX) (After bell)

Linear Technology (LLTC) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Donald Powell, Former Chairman, FDIC

9:30 AM – Steve Leuthold, Chairperson/CEO, Leuthold/Weeden Research

11:15 AM – Gregory Wasson, President/CEO, Walgreen Co

2:40 PM – Rep Melvin Watt (D-North Carolina)

3:30 PM – Lawrence Summers, Dir. White House National Eco Council

5:00 PM – Martin Cohen, CEO, Cohen & Steers Inc

6:40 PM – Stacy Smith, CFO, Intel

Fox Business:

7 AM – Felix Rohatyn, President FGR LLC

10:15 AM – Timothy Ashby, Havana Group General Council

10:30 AM – Mike Klayko, CEO, Brocade

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.