What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 7

Stress test day.
Macro
- Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended May 2) (8:30 AM)
- Productivity (Q1) (8:30 AM)
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on “Bank Structure and Competition” (9:30 AM)
- Consumer Credit (March) (3:00 PM)
Earnings
- Sirius XM (SIRI) (8:00 AM)
- Warner Music Group (WMG) (8:30 AM)
- MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)
- Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)
- DirecTV (DTV) (2:00 PM)
- TheKnot (KNOT) (4:00 PM)
- Activision (ATVI) (4:30 PM)
- DivX (DIVX) (4:30 PM)
- CBS Corporation (CBS) (4:30 PM)
- Macrovision (MVSN) (5:00 PM)
- RealNetworks (RNWK) (5:00 PM)
- Internap (INAP) (5:00 PM)
- LiveNation (LYV) (5:00 PM)
- Primedia (PRM) (Before bell)
- Vonage (VG) (Before bell)
- Lee Enterprises (LEE) (Before bell)
- Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell)
- Verisign (VRSN) (TBA)
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) (TBA)
- Nintendo (NTDOY) (TBA)
- Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – David Nason, Former assistant treasury secretary
- 7:40 AM – Ray Young, CFO, General Motors
- 10:00 AM – John T. Chambers, Chairperson/CEO, Cisco
- 11:00 AM – Sen. Charles Grassely (R-Iowa)
- 1:00 PM – Sen. Mark Warner, Banking Committee Member
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell – CEO, WPP Group
- 7 AM – Gerald Lipkin, Chairman, Pres., CEO, Valley National Bank
- 10:45 AM – Frank Calderoni, CFO, Cisco
- 11:30 AM – Bill Emerson, CEO, Quicken Loans
Conferences
- Standard & Poor’s Financial Institutions Hot Topics Seminar, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 1)
All times ET.
