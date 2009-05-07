What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 7

Stress test day.

Macro

Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended May 2) (8:30 AM)

Productivity (Q1) (8:30 AM)

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on “Bank Structure and Competition” (9:30 AM)

Consumer Credit (March) (3:00 PM)

Earnings

Sirius XM (SIRI) (8:00 AM)

Warner Music Group (WMG) (8:30 AM)

MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)

Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)

DirecTV (DTV) (2:00 PM)

TheKnot (KNOT) (4:00 PM)

Activision (ATVI) (4:30 PM)

DivX (DIVX) (4:30 PM)

CBS Corporation (CBS) (4:30 PM)

Macrovision (MVSN) (5:00 PM)

RealNetworks (RNWK) (5:00 PM)

Internap (INAP) (5:00 PM)

LiveNation (LYV) (5:00 PM)

Primedia (PRM) (Before bell)

Vonage (VG) (Before bell)

Lee Enterprises (LEE) (Before bell)

Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell)

Verisign (VRSN) (TBA)

Thomson Reuters (TRI) (TBA)

Nintendo (NTDOY) (TBA)

Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – David Nason, Former assistant treasury secretary

7:40 AM – Ray Young, CFO, General Motors

10:00 AM – John T. Chambers, Chairperson/CEO, Cisco

11:00 AM – Sen. Charles Grassely (R-Iowa)

1:00 PM – Sen. Mark Warner, Banking Committee Member

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell – CEO, WPP Group

7 AM – Gerald Lipkin, Chairman, Pres., CEO, Valley National Bank

10:45 AM – Frank Calderoni, CFO, Cisco

11:30 AM – Bill Emerson, CEO, Quicken Loans

Conferences

Standard & Poor’s Financial Institutions Hot Topics Seminar, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 1)

All times ET.

