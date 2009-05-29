What's Happening Today: Friday, May 29

Joe Weisenthal
breakfast at tiffanys

Macro:

  • Q1 GDP (Prelim) 8:30
  • Chicago PMI 9:45

Earnings

  • Tiffany (TIF) 8:30 AM

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 1:40 PM – Marc Porter, President: Americas, Christies
  • 2:00 PM – Jerome York, CEO, Harwinton Captial LLC
  • 4:10 PM – Barton Biggs, Partner, Traxis Partners
  • 6:30 PM – Robert Zoellick, President, World Bank

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Laura Sen, CEO, BJ’s Wholesale
  • 7 AM – Bob Kelly, CEO, Bank of New York Mellon
  • 10:30 AM – John Bogle, Founder, Vanguard Group

 

All times ET.

