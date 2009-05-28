What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 28

Macro:
- Initial Claims (8:30 AM)
- New Home Sales (10:00)
Earnings
- Big Lots (BIG) Pre-Market
- H.J. Heinz (HJZ) Pre-Market
- Dell (DELL) After-Market
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Samuel Zell, Chairperson of the Board, Equity Group Investments LLC
- 9:00 AM – Steve Fradkin, CFO, Northern Trust Corp
- 10:00 AM – Mario Gabelli, Chairperson/CEO, Gamco Investors
- 12:10 PM – John Martin, Chairperson/CEO, Gilead Sciences Inc
- 1:45 PM – Bruce Berkowtiz, Founder/Managing Member, Fairholme Capital
Fox Business:
- 9 AM – Whitney Tilson, T2 Partners
- 9:45 Am – Rep. Michael E. Capuano (D-MA)
- 3 PM – Steve Ballmer, CEO Microsoft
Events
- Target votes on Bill Ackman’s board nominees.
All times ET.
