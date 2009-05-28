What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 28

Joe Weisenthal
Macro:

  • Initial Claims (8:30 AM)
  • New Home Sales (10:00)

Earnings

  • Big Lots (BIG) Pre-Market
  • H.J. Heinz (HJZ) Pre-Market
  • Dell (DELL) After-Market

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 8:00 AM – Samuel Zell, Chairperson of the Board, Equity Group Investments LLC
  • 9:00 AM – Steve Fradkin, CFO, Northern Trust Corp
  • 10:00 AM – Mario Gabelli, Chairperson/CEO, Gamco Investors
  • 12:10 PM – John Martin, Chairperson/CEO, Gilead Sciences Inc
  • 1:45 PM – Bruce Berkowtiz, Founder/Managing Member, Fairholme Capital

Fox Business:

  • 9 AM – Whitney Tilson, T2 Partners
  • 9:45 Am – Rep. Michael E. Capuano (D-MA)
  • 3 PM – Steve Ballmer, CEO Microsoft

Events

  • Target votes on Bill Ackman’s board nominees.

All times ET.

