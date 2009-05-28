What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 28

Macro:



Initial Claims (8:30 AM)

New Home Sales (10:00)

Earnings

Big Lots (BIG) Pre-Market

H.J. Heinz (HJZ) Pre-Market

Dell (DELL) After-Market

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Samuel Zell, Chairperson of the Board, Equity Group Investments LLC

9:00 AM – Steve Fradkin, CFO, Northern Trust Corp

10:00 AM – Mario Gabelli, Chairperson/CEO, Gamco Investors

12:10 PM – John Martin, Chairperson/CEO, Gilead Sciences Inc

1:45 PM – Bruce Berkowtiz, Founder/Managing Member, Fairholme Capital

Fox Business:

9 AM – Whitney Tilson, T2 Partners

9:45 Am – Rep. Michael E. Capuano (D-MA)

3 PM – Steve Ballmer, CEO Microsoft

Events

Target votes on Bill Ackman’s board nominees.

All times ET.

