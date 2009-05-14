What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 14

Macro
- Core PPI (8:30 AM)
- Initial Unemployment Claims (week ending May 2) (8:30 AM)
Earnings
- Sony (SNE) (5:00 PM)
- Prestige Brands (PBH) (Before bell)
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) (Before bell)
- Wal-Mart (WMT) (Before bell)
- Compuware (CPWR) (After bell)
- Nordstrom (JWN) (After bell)
- Vivendi (VIV.PA) (After bell)
- Blockbuster (BBI) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 9 AM – Fritz Henderson, Chairperson/CEO, General Motors
- 2 PM – Austan Goolsbee, Sr. Economic Advisor, Office of the President
- 2:20 PM – John Lechleiter, Chairperson/CEO, Eli Lilly & Co
- 4:30 PM – Gerald Shreiber, Chairperson/CEO, J&J Snack Foods
- 5 PM – William Marston Becker, Chairperson/CEO, Max Captial Group
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sen. Colin Bonini (R-DE)
- 11:45 AM – Rep. Earl Pomeroy, (D-ND)
- 12:30 PM – Seth Goldman CEO Honest Tea
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Group Financials 1-on-1 Conference, New York, NY
- Goldman Sachs Consumer Products Conference, New York, NY
- Bank of America Healthcare Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)
- Robert W. Baird Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 3 of 3)
All times ET.
