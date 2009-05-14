What's Happening Today: Thursday, May 14

Macro

Core PPI (8:30 AM)

Initial Unemployment Claims (week ending May 2) (8:30 AM)

Earnings

Sony (SNE) (5:00 PM)

Prestige Brands (PBH) (Before bell)

Urban Outfitters (URBN) (Before bell)

Wal-Mart (WMT) (Before bell)

Compuware (CPWR) (After bell)

Nordstrom (JWN) (After bell)

Vivendi (VIV.PA) (After bell)

Blockbuster (BBI) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

9 AM – Fritz Henderson, Chairperson/CEO, General Motors

2 PM – Austan Goolsbee, Sr. Economic Advisor, Office of the President

2:20 PM – John Lechleiter, Chairperson/CEO, Eli Lilly & Co

4:30 PM – Gerald Shreiber, Chairperson/CEO, J&J Snack Foods

5 PM – William Marston Becker, Chairperson/CEO, Max Captial Group

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sen. Colin Bonini (R-DE)

11:45 AM – Rep. Earl Pomeroy, (D-ND)

12:30 PM – Seth Goldman CEO Honest Tea

Conferences

Credit Suisse Group Financials 1-on-1 Conference, New York, NY

Goldman Sachs Consumer Products Conference, New York, NY

Bank of America Healthcare Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)

Robert W. Baird Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL (Day 3 of 3)

All times ET.

