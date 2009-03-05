What's Happening Today: Thursday, March 5

Macro



Productivity-Revised (Q4) (8:30 AM)

Initial Claims (week ended Feb. 28) (8:30 AM)

Factory Orders (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies at hearing on U.S. Treasury budget (10:00 AM)

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart speaks on U.S. economy (12:45 PM)

Senate Banking Committee hearing on government aid to AIG

Retailers report same-store sale

Earnings

Clearwire (CLWR) (4:30 PM)

Urban Outfitters (URBN) (Before bell)

Marvell Technology (MRVL) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:40 AM – Billy Tauzin, President, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

9:30 AM – Robert Doll, CIO, Blackrock

1:10 PM – Roger McNamee, Managing Director/Partner, Elevation Partners

3:40 PM – Dennis Gartman, Economist/Editor, Gartman Letter

5:00 PM – Dino Kos, Managing Director/Partner, Portales Partners

Fox Business:

10 AM – Owen Fitzpatrick, Head of U.S. Equity, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth

10:10 AM – Marshal Cohen, Retail Analyst NPD Group

10:30 AM – Alan Mulally, CEO, Ford

1:30 PM – Lt. Col. Oliver North

Conferences

Merrill Lynch Healthcare Products and Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Regional Bank Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 2)

Deutsche Bank Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 5)

All times ET.

