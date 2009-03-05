What's Happening Today: Thursday, March 5

Macro
- Productivity-Revised (Q4) (8:30 AM)
- Initial Claims (week ended Feb. 28) (8:30 AM)
- Factory Orders (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies at hearing on U.S. Treasury budget (10:00 AM)
- Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart speaks on U.S. economy (12:45 PM)
- Senate Banking Committee hearing on government aid to AIG
- Retailers report same-store sale
Earnings
- Clearwire (CLWR) (4:30 PM)
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) (Before bell)
- Marvell Technology (MRVL) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:40 AM – Billy Tauzin, President, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
- 9:30 AM – Robert Doll, CIO, Blackrock
- 1:10 PM – Roger McNamee, Managing Director/Partner, Elevation Partners
- 3:40 PM – Dennis Gartman, Economist/Editor, Gartman Letter
- 5:00 PM – Dino Kos, Managing Director/Partner, Portales Partners
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – Owen Fitzpatrick, Head of U.S. Equity, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth
- 10:10 AM – Marshal Cohen, Retail Analyst NPD Group
- 10:30 AM – Alan Mulally, CEO, Ford
- 1:30 PM – Lt. Col. Oliver North
Conferences
- Merrill Lynch Healthcare Products and Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Regional Bank Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 2)
- Deutsche Bank Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 5)
All times ET.
