What's Happening Today: Thursday, March 26

Macro

Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended March 21) (8:30 AM)

GDP-Final (Q4) (8:30 AM)

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner testimony to House Financial Services Committee (10:00 AM)

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher on economic crisis and globalization (12:00 PM)

Richmond Fed President Jeffery Lacker on economic outlook (12:30 PM)

Minneapolis Fed President Gary Stern on “Too Big to Fail” (1:00 PM)

Earnings

Best Buy (BBY) (Before bell)

ConAgra (CAG) (Before bell)

Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) (Before bell)

Gamestop (GME) (Before bell)

Accenture (ACN) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:30 AM – Michael Oxley, Former Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

7:40 AM – James Whitehurst, CEO & President, Red Hat

8:00 AM – Laszlo Birinyi, President, Birinyi Associates

9:45 AM – Jon Corzine, Governor of New Jersey

2:20 PM – Rep. Paul Kanjorski (D-PA)

3:15 PM – Thomas Gallagher, Head of Policy Researcy, Intl Strategy & Investment Group

Fox Business:

7 AM – Lauren Rich Fine, Dir. Research ContentNext

9:45 AM – Randall Kroszner, Ex-Fed Governor

3:20 PM – Muriel Siebert, Chairwoman of Muriel Siebert & Co.

Conferences

Lazard Capital Markets Medical Device Technology Conference, Snowbird, Utah (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

