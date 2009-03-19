What's Happening Today: Thursday, March 19

Macro



Initial Claims (week ended March 14) (8:30 AM)

Leading Indicators (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Philadelphia Fed (March) (10:00 AM)

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo gives testimony on modernizing bank supervision and regulation (10:30 AM)

GE Capital Investor Meeting

Earnings

Alibaba.com (1688.HK) (8:00 AM)

FedEx (FDX) (Before bell)

Barnes and Noble (BKS) (Before bell)

Blockbuster Inc. (BBI) (After bell)

Palm (PALM) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Deleware)

6:50 AM – Rachael Newman Baker, Director, NCAA

7:50 AM – Rep Eric Cantor (R-Virginia), House Minority Whip

9:00 AM – Emmanuel Ferreira, Vice President, Oppenheimer Funds

10:00 AM – Jack De Gan, CIO, Harbor Advisory Group

1:00 PM – Neil Hennessy, Chairman/President/CEO, Harbor Advisory Corp

1:30 PM – Robert Nardelli, Chairperson/CEO, Chrysler LLC

3:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairperson/CEO, WL Ross & Co.

Fox Business:

7 AM – Robert M. Sedgwick, Exec. comp lawyer reps TARP bank employees

12 PM – Rep. Scott Garrett

12 PM – Joe Sestak (D-PA)

12:30 PM – Hans Kristian Pres. and CEO, Timex

1:00 PM – Sen. Jim Bunning (R-KY)

Conferences

Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 4 of 4)

Jefferies Global Clean Technology Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)

Credit Suisse Transportation and Logistics Conference, Boston, MA (Day 2 of 2)

Independent Community Bankers of America Techworld Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 2 of 5)

All times ET.

