What's Happening Today: Thursday, March 12

Macro

Initial Claims (week ended March 7) (8:30 AM)

Retail Sales (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Business Inventories (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

House Committee on Financial Services hearing on mark-to-market accounting (10:00 AM)

Earnings

Primedia (PRM) (10:00 AM)

R.H. Donnelly Corporation (RHD) (10:00 AM)

Internap (INAP) (5:00 PM)

Smithfield Foods (SFD) (Before bell)

Aeropostale (ARO) (After bell)

Pacific Sunwear (PSUN) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:10 AM – Gov. Jennifer Granholm, State of Michigan

11:45 AM – Scott Griffith, CEO, Zipcar.com

1:10 PM – Rep Edwin Perlmutter (D-CO)

2:50 PM – Brad Smith, CEO, Intuit

5:00 PM – Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist, First Trust Advisors

Fox Business:

7 AM – David Resler, Chief Economist, Nomura

8 AM – Terrell “T-Sizzle” Suggs, Linebacker Baltimore Ravens

1 PM – Tony Broy, Ex NASD Examiner on Madoff

Conferences

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (Day 4 of 4)

Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 4 of 5)

American Bankers Association Wealth Management & Trust Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 3)

Bank of America Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.