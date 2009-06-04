What's Happening Today: Thursday, June 4

Macro:
- 8:30 AM Unit labour Costs
- 8:30 AM Initial Claims
Earnings
- Signet jewellers Ltd. (SIG) Before Market
- Krispy Kreme Doughnut (KKD)
- Guess (GES) After Market
Television
Fox Business:
- 9:05 AM – Bob Doll,CIO, Equities, Blackrock
- 1:30 AM – Sen. Judd Gregg (R-NH)
- 3 PM – Barry Ritholtz CEO, Director of Equity Research, Fusion IQ
All times ET.
