What's Happening Today: Thursday, June 11

Macro:
- 8:30 AM – Retail Sales
- 8:30 AM – Initial Claims
- 10:00 AM – Business Inventories
Earnings
- Del Monte Foods (DLM)
- National Semiconductor (NSM) (4:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – William Hambrecht, Chairman and CEO, WR Hambrecht + Co
- 1:30 PM – Rep. Edolphus Towns, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sen. Kent Conrad (D-ND)
- 12:50 PM – Premal Shah President/Co-Founder of KIVA.ORG
All times ET.
