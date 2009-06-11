What's Happening Today: Thursday, June 11

Erin Geiger Smith
Macro:

  • 8:30 AM – Retail Sales
  • 8:30 AM – Initial Claims
  • 10:00 AM – Business Inventories

Earnings

  • Del Monte Foods  (DLM)
  • National Semiconductor (NSM) (4:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:40 AM – William Hambrecht, Chairman and CEO, WR Hambrecht + Co
  • 1:30 PM – Rep. Edolphus Towns, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee

Fox Business:

  • 7 AM – Sen. Kent Conrad (D-ND)
  • 12:50 PM – Premal Shah President/Co-Founder of KIVA.ORG

All times ET.

