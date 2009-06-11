What's Happening Today: Thursday, June 11

Macro:

8:30 AM – Retail Sales

8:30 AM – Initial Claims

10:00 AM – Business Inventories

Earnings

Del Monte Foods (DLM)

National Semiconductor (NSM) (4:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – William Hambrecht, Chairman and CEO, WR Hambrecht + Co

1:30 PM – Rep. Edolphus Towns, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sen. Kent Conrad (D-ND)

12:50 PM – Premal Shah President/Co-Founder of KIVA.ORG

All times ET.

