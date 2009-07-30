What's Happening Today: Thursday, July 30

Macro



8:30 AM: Initial Claims

Earnings

AON Corporation (AOC) (Before Market)

Cigna (CI) (Before Market)

Eastman Kodak Company (EK) (Before Market)

ExxonMobil Corporation (XOM) (Before Market)

GOLFSMITH INTL HLDGS INC (GOLF) (Before Market)

MasterCard Incorporated (MA) (Before Market)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) (Before Market)

Revlon, Inc. (REV) (Before Market)

The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) (Before Market)

The travellers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (Before Market)

Tyco International (TYC) (Before Market)

Waste Management (WMI) (Before Market)

Motorola Inc. (MOT) (7:00 AM)

Kellogg Co. (K) (8:00 AM)

Apache Corporation (APA) (8:45 AM)

Walt Disney (DIS) (4:01) PM

D&B (DNB) (After Market)

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) (After Market)

MetLife, Inc. (MET) (After Market)

Novatel Wireless (NVTL) (After Market)

Alcatel-Lucent (ALU)

Avon Products Inc. (AVP)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

KBR INC (KBR)

OfficeMax (OMX)

Siemens AG (SI)

Sony Corporation (SNE)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

All times ET.

