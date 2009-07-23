What's Happening Today: Thursday, July 23

Macro



8:30 AM: Initial Claims

10:00 AM: Existing Home Sales

Earnings

Alaska Airlines (ALK) (Before Market)

AT&T (T) (Before Market)

Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. (CME) (Before Market)

Ford Motor Company (F) (Before Market)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) (Before Market)

Raytheon (RTN) (Before Market)

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (STAR) (Before Market)

The Hershey Company (HSY) (Before Market)

The New York Times Company (NYT) (Before Market)

Scholastic (SCHL) (7:00 AM)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) (7:45 AM)

Philip Morris International (PM) (9:00 AM)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) (Before Market)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Before Market)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) (After Market)

American Express Company (AXP) (After Market)

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) (After Market)

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) (After Market)

Microsoft (MSFT) (After Market)

National Instruments (NATI) (After Market)

Netflix (NFLX) (After Market)

3M Company (MMM)

Briston-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Credit Suisse Group (CS)

US Airways (LCC)

Xerox Corporation (XRX)

All times ET.

