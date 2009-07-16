What's Happening Today: Thursday, July 16

Macro
- 8:30 AM: Initial Claims
- 9:00 AM: Net Long-Term TIC Flows
Earnings
- Google (GOOG)
- Nokia (NOK)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) (Before Market)
- Marriott International (MAR) (Before Market)
- PPG Industries (PPG) (Before Market)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) (6:30 AM)
- MB Financial (MBFI) (8:00 AM)
- Sonoco Products (SON) (8:00 AM)
All times ET.
