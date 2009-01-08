What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 8

Earnings:
- Allscripts (MDRX) (After the bell.)
- Apollo Group (APOL) (After the bell.)
Macro:
- Weekly unemployment claims (week ended Jan. 3) (8:30 AM)
- Consumer Credit (Nov.) (2:00 PM)
Television:
Bloomberg
- 9:00 AM – Richard Clarida – Global Strategic Advisor PIMCO
- 9:40 AM – Robert Bach – VP: Entertainment, Microsoft Corp.
- 11:00 AM – Michael Kastner – Head of Fixed Income, Sterlin Stamos Captial Mgmt
- 3:00 PM – Jack Ablin – EVP/CIO Harris Private Bank
- 3:40 PM – Ed Colligan – CEO Palm Inc
- 4:00 PM – Josh Hochberg – Partner, McKena, Long & Aldridge
- 4:30 PM – Barton Biggs – Managing Partner, Traxis Partners LLC
- 9:00 PM – Rep. George Miler – US House of Representatives (D-CA)
- 9:45 PM – Janet Tavakoli – President, Tavakoli Structured Finance
Fox Business
- 9:45 AM – John Krafcik, Acting President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America
- 11:00 AM – Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft
- 11:10 – Alan Mulally, CEO, Ford
- 11:30 – Peter Schiff, President and Cheif Strategist, Europacific
- 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Discussion on construction with Ronald DeFeo, CEO, Terex Corporation and Kenneth Simonson, Chief Economist, Associated General Contractors of America
- 3:15 – Roger McNamee, Co-founder and Managing Director of Elevation Partners
- 3:40 – Gary Shapiro, President Consumer Electronics Association
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Stephen Harbeck – President – Securities Investor Protection
- 12:00 PM – Harry Clark – Founder/CEO – Clark Capital Managment Group
Events:
- Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 2 of 5)
Notable Speakers:
Sir Howard Stringer, Sony Chairman and CEO (11:30 AM ET)
Alan Mulally, Ford President and CEO (7:30 PM ET)
- Citi’s 19th Annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecommunications Conference at The Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, Arizona (Day 3 of 3)
Notable Speakers:
Robert Dotson, T-Mobile USA CEO and President (8:15 AM)
- Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 4 of 5)
- Retailers announce December same-store sales results
- Bank of England interest rate policy announcement
- Fed Hoeing speaks about infrastructure spending (4:00 PM)
Anything we missed? Anything coming up? Email us at [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.