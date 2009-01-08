What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 8

Earnings:



Allscripts (MDRX) (After the bell.)

Apollo Group (APOL) (After the bell.)

Macro:

Weekly unemployment claims (week ended Jan. 3) (8:30 AM)

Consumer Credit (Nov.) (2:00 PM)

Television:

Bloomberg

9:00 AM – Richard Clarida – Global Strategic Advisor PIMCO

9:40 AM – Robert Bach – VP: Entertainment, Microsoft Corp.

11:00 AM – Michael Kastner – Head of Fixed Income, Sterlin Stamos Captial Mgmt

3:00 PM – Jack Ablin – EVP/CIO Harris Private Bank

3:40 PM – Ed Colligan – CEO Palm Inc

4:00 PM – Josh Hochberg – Partner, McKena, Long & Aldridge

4:30 PM – Barton Biggs – Managing Partner, Traxis Partners LLC

9:00 PM – Rep. George Miler – US House of Representatives (D-CA)

9:45 PM – Janet Tavakoli – President, Tavakoli Structured Finance

Fox Business

9:45 AM – John Krafcik, Acting President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America

11:00 AM – Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft

11:10 – Alan Mulally, CEO, Ford

11:30 – Peter Schiff, President and Cheif Strategist, Europacific

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Discussion on construction with Ronald DeFeo, CEO, Terex Corporation and Kenneth Simonson, Chief Economist, Associated General Contractors of America

3:15 – Roger McNamee, Co-founder and Managing Director of Elevation Partners

3:40 – Gary Shapiro, President Consumer Electronics Association

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Stephen Harbeck – President – Securities Investor Protection

12:00 PM – Harry Clark – Founder/CEO – Clark Capital Managment Group

Events:

Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 2 of 5)

Notable Speakers:

Sir Howard Stringer, Sony Chairman and CEO (11:30 AM ET)

Alan Mulally, Ford President and CEO (7:30 PM ET)

Citi’s 19th Annual Entertainment, Media, and Telecommunications Conference at The Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, Arizona (Day 3 of 3)

Notable Speakers:

Robert Dotson, T-Mobile USA CEO and President (8:15 AM)

Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 4 of 5)

Retailers announce December same-store sales results

Bank of England interest rate policy announcement

Fed Hoeing speaks about infrastructure spending (4:00 PM)

