What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 29

Macro:
- Durable Goods Orders (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 17) (8:30 AM)
- New Home Sales (Dec) (10:00 AM)
Earnings:
- 3M (MMM) (Before bell.)
- Altria (MO) (Before bell.)
- AutoNation (AN) (Before bell.)
- Black & Decker (BDK) (Before bell.)
- Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (Before bell.)
- Eastman Kodak (EK) (Before bell.)
- Eli Lilly (LLY) (Before bell.)
- Fortune Brands (FO) (Before bell.)
- Sony (SNE) (Before bell.)
- Juniper Networks (JNPR) (After bell.)
- Media General (MEG) (Before bell.)
- Nintendo (NTDOY) (8:30 AM)
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) (10:00 AM)
- Digital River (DRIV) (4:45 PM)
- Amazon (AMZN) (5:00 PM)
- Microchip Technology (MCHP) (5:00 PM)
- Monster (MNST) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – David Stern, Commissioner, NBA
- 6:40 AM – Jeroen van der Veer, CEO, Royal Dutch Shell
- 7:00 AM – Barry Sternlicht, CEO, Startwood Captial
- 7:30 AM – John Lechleiter, Chairman/CEO/President, Eli Lilly & Co
- 7:40 AM – Nick Holland, Chairperson/CEO, Gold Fields
- 7:40 AM – John Faraci, CEO, International Paper
- 8:15 AM – Peter Weinberg, Partner, Parella Weinberg Partners
- 10:30 AM – David Barse, CEO, Third Avenue Management
- 11:45 AM – Ken Powell, CEO, General Mills
- 4:45 PM – William Mcdermott, CEO, SAP Ag
- 4:45 PM – Admiral Michael Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- 9:00 PM – Tim Pawlenty, Govvernor, State of Minnesota
- 10:00 PM – Sol Kerzner, Chairman/CEO, Kerzner International
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Jim Quigley, CEO, Deloitte
- 7:15 AM – Steve Scalise, R-LA
- 7:15 AM – Joe Sestak, D-PA
- 7:30 AM – Khalid Abdulla, CEO, Jahani Ithmaar Dar Al Maal Islami (DMI) Trust Group
- 8:30 AM – Dr. Stanley Fischer, Governor, Central Bank of Israel
- 9 AM – Ken Powell, General Mills CEO
- 10:35 AM – Mike Jackson, CEO, Autonation
- 10:35 AM – Michael Maroone, Pres. COO, Autonation
- 11:00 AM – Nelson Marchioli, CEO, Denny’s
- 11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, WSJ Tech Columnist
- 12 PM – John Barasso, Senator, R-WY
- 3 PM – Stephen Roach, President, Eurasia Group
Conferences:
- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 2 of 5)
Notable Speakers
Valerie Jarrett, Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Relations and Public Liaison, Office of the President of the United States (10:50 AM)
Amre Moussa, Secretary-General, League of Arab States, Cairo;
Shimon Peres, President of Israel (12:30 PM)
All times ET.
New: Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.