What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 29

Macro:



Durable Goods Orders (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 17) (8:30 AM)

New Home Sales (Dec) (10:00 AM)

Earnings:

3M (MMM) (Before bell.)

Altria (MO) (Before bell.)

AutoNation (AN) (Before bell.)

Black & Decker (BDK) (Before bell.)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (Before bell.)

Eastman Kodak (EK) (Before bell.)

Eli Lilly (LLY) (Before bell.)

Fortune Brands (FO) (Before bell.)

Sony (SNE) (Before bell.)

Juniper Networks (JNPR) (After bell.)

Media General (MEG) (Before bell.)

Nintendo (NTDOY) (8:30 AM)

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) (10:00 AM)

Digital River (DRIV) (4:45 PM)

Amazon (AMZN) (5:00 PM)

Microchip Technology (MCHP) (5:00 PM)

Monster (MNST) (5:00 PM)



Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – David Stern, Commissioner, NBA

6:40 AM – Jeroen van der Veer, CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

7:00 AM – Barry Sternlicht, CEO, Startwood Captial

7:30 AM – John Lechleiter, Chairman/CEO/President, Eli Lilly & Co

7:40 AM – Nick Holland, Chairperson/CEO, Gold Fields

7:40 AM – John Faraci, CEO, International Paper

8:15 AM – Peter Weinberg, Partner, Parella Weinberg Partners

10:30 AM – David Barse, CEO, Third Avenue Management

11:45 AM – Ken Powell, CEO, General Mills

4:45 PM – William Mcdermott, CEO, SAP Ag

4:45 PM – Admiral Michael Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

9:00 PM – Tim Pawlenty, Govvernor, State of Minnesota

10:00 PM – Sol Kerzner, Chairman/CEO, Kerzner International

Fox Business:

7 AM – Jim Quigley, CEO, Deloitte

7:15 AM – Steve Scalise, R-LA

7:15 AM – Joe Sestak, D-PA

7:30 AM – Khalid Abdulla, CEO, Jahani Ithmaar Dar Al Maal Islami (DMI) Trust Group

8:30 AM – Dr. Stanley Fischer, Governor, Central Bank of Israel

9 AM – Ken Powell, General Mills CEO

10:35 AM – Mike Jackson, CEO, Autonation

10:35 AM – Michael Maroone, Pres. COO, Autonation

11:00 AM – Nelson Marchioli, CEO, Denny’s

11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, WSJ Tech Columnist

12 PM – John Barasso, Senator, R-WY

3 PM – Stephen Roach, President, Eurasia Group

Conferences:

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 2 of 5)

Notable Speakers

Valerie Jarrett, Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Relations and Public Liaison, Office of the President of the United States (10:50 AM)

Amre Moussa, Secretary-General, League of Arab States, Cairo;

Shimon Peres, President of Israel (12:30 PM)

All times ET.

