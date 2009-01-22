What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 22

Macro:



Housing Starts and Building Permits (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

House Price Index (Nov.) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 17) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 17) (10:00 AM)

Earnings:

Nokia (NOK) (8:00 AM)

BB&T (BBT) (Before bell.)

Cit Group (CIT) (Before bell.)

Exelon (EXC) (Before bell.)

Fifth Third Bank (FITB) (Before bell.)

M&T Bank (MTB) (Before bell.)

Potash (POT) (Before bell.)

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) (Before bell.)

Southwest Air (LUV) (Before bell.)

SunTrust Banks (STI) (Before bell.)

Union Pacific (UNP) (Before bell.)

UnitedHealth (UNH) (Before bell.)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (After bell.)

Capital One (COF) (After bell.)

Google (GOOG) (4:30 PM)

Microsoft (MSFT) (5:30 PM)

Television

Fox Business:

7 AM – Ron Hermance, CEO, Hudson City Bancorp

7 AM – Joseph R. Ficalora, CEO, New York Bank Community Bancorp

10 AM – Chris Low, Chief Economist, FTN Financial

10:10 AM – Thomas James, CEO, Raymond James

10:15 AM – Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minn.

10:30 AM – Evan Flaschen, Chair, Bracewell and Giuliani

11:00 AM – Bob Doll, Vice Chairman and Director, Blackrock

11:15 AM – Rick Braddock, CEO, Fresh Direct

All times ET.

