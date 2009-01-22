What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 22

Macro:
- Housing Starts and Building Permits (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- House Price Index (Nov.) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 17) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Jan. 17) (10:00 AM)
Earnings:
- Nokia (NOK) (8:00 AM)
- BB&T (BBT) (Before bell.)
- Cit Group (CIT) (Before bell.)
- Exelon (EXC) (Before bell.)
- Fifth Third Bank (FITB) (Before bell.)
- M&T Bank (MTB) (Before bell.)
- Potash (POT) (Before bell.)
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) (Before bell.)
- Southwest Air (LUV) (Before bell.)
- SunTrust Banks (STI) (Before bell.)
- Union Pacific (UNP) (Before bell.)
- UnitedHealth (UNH) (Before bell.)
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (After bell.)
- Capital One (COF) (After bell.)
- Google (GOOG) (4:30 PM)
- Microsoft (MSFT) (5:30 PM)
Television
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Ron Hermance, CEO, Hudson City Bancorp
- 7 AM – Joseph R. Ficalora, CEO, New York Bank Community Bancorp
- 10 AM – Chris Low, Chief Economist, FTN Financial
- 10:10 AM – Thomas James, CEO, Raymond James
- 10:15 AM – Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minn.
- 10:30 AM – Evan Flaschen, Chair, Bracewell and Giuliani
- 11:00 AM – Bob Doll, Vice Chairman and Director, Blackrock
- 11:15 AM – Rick Braddock, CEO, Fresh Direct
All times ET.
