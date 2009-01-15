What's Happening Today: Thursday, January 15

Macro:



Producer Price Index (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Empire Manufacturing Index (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Weekly New Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 10) (8:30 AM)

Philadelphia Fed (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Fed nominee Tarullo testifies at Senate Confirmation Hearing (10:00 AM)

Chicago Fed President Evans speaks to bankers (1:40 PM)

Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks on U.S. economic outlook (TBD)

San Francisco Fed President Yellen speak on economic outlook (TBD)

Earnings:

JP Morgan (JPM) (Before Bell)

Marshall & Ilsley (MI) (Before bell.)

Genentech (DNA) (After bell.)

Intel (INTC) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

10 AM – James Murren – Chairman/CEO – MGM Mirage

2 PM – Alice Rivlin – Sr. Fellow – Brookings Inst

2:30 PM – Robert Sinche – Head of Global Currency Strategy – Bank of America

6:40 PM – Stacy Smith – CFO – Intel

7 PM – ** Bloomberg Television special – “AARP: Making Money Losing Trust”

9:45 PM – Mayor Adrian Fenty – Mayor of Washington DC

Fox Business:

7:00 – 9:00 AM Robert Lee – CEO, Foreclosure Trackers

10:30 AM – Stan Castleton – CEO, Founder, DDRM

11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg – WSJ Tech Columnist

12:00 PM – Michael Lock – CEO – Ducati

1:00 PM – Rick Sharga SVP, RealtyTrac

8:00 PM – George W. Bush Farewell Adress – Hosted by Neil Cavuto

Radio:

Bloomberg:

11 AM – Anton Schutz – President – Mendon Captial Advisors

11:30 AM – Scott Sperling – President – Thomas H Lee Partners

12 PM – David Pearl – Exec VP / Head of US Equities – Epoch Investment Partners

12 PM – David Zetland – Economist – University of Californa, Berkeley

Events

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 4 of 4)

Environmental Finance Carbon Markets Conference, Miami, FL (Day 1 of 2)

Notable Speakers:

Stephen Adams – Deputy Executive Director – The Florida Energy and Climate Commission (8:50 AM)

All times ET.

