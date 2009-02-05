What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 5

Macro:



Retailers same-store sales

Preliminary Q4 Productivity and Unit labour Costs (8:30 AM)

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 31) (8:30 AM)

Philadelphia Fed President Plosser speaks at a food and water conference (8:30 AM)

Factory Orders (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks (1:00 PM)

Minneapolis Fed President Stern speaks about economic outlook (2:00 PM)

Earnings:

MasterCard (MA) (Before bell.)

News Corp. (NWS) (4 PM)

Warner Music Group (WMG) (After bell.)

Kellogg (K) (Before bell.)

Moody’s (MCO) (Before bell.)

Earthlink (ELNK) (8:30 AM)

McClatchy Company (MNI) (12:00 PM)

Bunge (BG) (Before bell.)

Cardinal Health (CAH) (Before bell.)

Duke Energy (DUK) (Before bell.)

Estee Lauder (EL) (Before bell.)

Hartford Financial (HIG) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Gregory Ebel, President/CEO, Spectra Energy

9:30 AM – Kevin Rendino, Sr. Fund Manager, Blackrock

10:30 AM – Antonio Perez, Chairman/CEO, Eastman Kodak

11:00 AM – Don Marron, Chairperson/CEO, Lightyear Capital

4:45 PM – Tony Jensen, Chairperson/CEO, Royal Gold

Fox Business:

10 AM – John Chambers, CEO, Cisco

10:30 AM – Marshal Cohen, NPD Retail Analyst

10:45 – Stan Castleton, CEO, founder, DDRM

11 AM – Kevin Hassett, Senior Fellow, AEI

11:30 – Kevin Book – SVP, FBR Capital Markets

1 PM – John Carter (R- Tex)

3 PM – Peter Schiff Euro Pacific Capital

Conferences

Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 4 of 5)

Cowen and Company Aerospace/defence Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

