What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 5

Macro:
- Retailers same-store sales
- Preliminary Q4 Productivity and Unit labour Costs (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Jan. 31) (8:30 AM)
- Philadelphia Fed President Plosser speaks at a food and water conference (8:30 AM)
- Factory Orders (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
- St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks (1:00 PM)
- Minneapolis Fed President Stern speaks about economic outlook (2:00 PM)
Earnings:
- MasterCard (MA) (Before bell.)
- News Corp. (NWS) (4 PM)
- Warner Music Group (WMG) (After bell.)
- Kellogg (K) (Before bell.)
- Moody’s (MCO) (Before bell.)
- Earthlink (ELNK) (8:30 AM)
- McClatchy Company (MNI) (12:00 PM)
- Bunge (BG) (Before bell.)
- Cardinal Health (CAH) (Before bell.)
- Duke Energy (DUK) (Before bell.)
- Estee Lauder (EL) (Before bell.)
- Hartford Financial (HIG) (After bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Gregory Ebel, President/CEO, Spectra Energy
- 9:30 AM – Kevin Rendino, Sr. Fund Manager, Blackrock
- 10:30 AM – Antonio Perez, Chairman/CEO, Eastman Kodak
- 11:00 AM – Don Marron, Chairperson/CEO, Lightyear Capital
- 4:45 PM – Tony Jensen, Chairperson/CEO, Royal Gold
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – John Chambers, CEO, Cisco
- 10:30 AM – Marshal Cohen, NPD Retail Analyst
- 10:45 – Stan Castleton, CEO, founder, DDRM
- 11 AM – Kevin Hassett, Senior Fellow, AEI
- 11:30 – Kevin Book – SVP, FBR Capital Markets
- 1 PM – John Carter (R- Tex)
- 3 PM – Peter Schiff Euro Pacific Capital
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 4 of 5)
- Cowen and Company Aerospace/defence Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
- Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 2 of 3)
All times ET.
